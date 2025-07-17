Things are getting messy in Denise Richard‘s divorce from Aaron Phypers. Less than two weeks after Phypers filed for divorce from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, she filed court documents asking for a temporary restraining order against him, according to People. The order was granted on July 16.

The outlet obtained Richards’ legal papers, which include several shocking claims of domestic violence against Phypers. The actress said that Phypers “caused [her] at least three concussions” during their relationship, and alleged that he would “frequently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages.”

In addition to her claims against Phypers, Richards also provided photos that showed the injuries she allegedly received at his hand. One image shared by People showed her with a completely black eye.

Richards said she didn’t report Phypers to police sooner because he threatened to “kill myself and me” if she did so, among “other threats of harm to me and himself if he is reported for his abuse to anyone.” Richards and Phypers began dating in December 2017 and tied the knot in September 2018.

She alleged that the most recent instance of abuse happened earlier this month when she asked her estranged husband and his family to move out of the townhomes she was leasing. In addition to allegedly “[screaming] degrading profanities” at her, Phypers also “grabbed both of my arms forcefully and pushed me and dragged me to the ground. I landed hard on the stairs causing me immense pain,” according to Richards.

She noted in the court documents that Phypers “owns at least eight unregistered guns” and claimed he threatened to kill her multiple times if she reported his behavior.

In addition to the temporary restraining order, Richards requested that Phypers return her laptop, cell phone, pictures, and recordings. She also asked that he attend a 52-week batterer intervention program and pay for her legal expenses, as well as other expenses stemming from the alleged abuse.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.