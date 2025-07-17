‘Star Trek’ Blasts Off to ‘Strange New Worlds,’ ‘Transplant’ Finale, Eric Bana in ‘Untamed,’ Furry Detectives
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns for a third season of genre-bending sci-fi entertainment. The series finale of Transplant finds many of the doctors at a crossroads. Eric Bana stars as an investigator in scenic Yosemite in Netflix’s Untamed. A true-crime docuseries follows a group of “furries” as they set out to unmask animal abusers within their community.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
My favorite Trek series of the streaming era is back for a third season of shape-shifting fun. In the first two episodes dropping this week, the tone shifts abruptly from zombie thrills during a rescue mission to a whimsical wedding fantasy for a jealous Spock (Ethan Peck). Strange New Worlds is a joyride through genres, and while stoic Captain Pike (Anson Mount) is deadly serious about Starfleet directives and the safety of his crew — most notably his girlfriend and fellow Captain, Marie Batel (Wynonna Earp alum Melanie Scrofano), who’s been infected by the Gorn — the series rarely feels self-important.
Transplant
The Canadian medical drama delivers a true series finale after four seasons, with many of the doctors at York Memorial considering their futures. For Syrian immigrant Bash (Hamza Haq), still grieving his recent loss, that means weighing an offer to stay at the hospital or to open a clinic for community medicine. June (Ayisha Issa) is hanging up her scrubs to move to a more lucrative gig across the border in Cleveland, although her frenemy mentor Dr. Novak (Gord Rand) is trying to talk her out of it, and Theo (Jim Watson) hasn’t yet decided whether he’ll take over an aging doc’s family practice. By the hour’s end, fans will be satisfied that their favorite characters are moving on, with no cliffhangers.
Untamed
Fans of C.J. Box (remember Joe Pickett?) may want to check out this scenic six-part mystery drama set in glorious but mysterious Yosemite National Park. Eric Bana stars as forbiddingly taciturn special agent Kyle Turner of the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch. When a Jane Doe falls from the summit of soaring El Capitan in a jarring opening sequence, Turner goes to work, testing the patience of park rangers, including Sam Neill and Lily Santiago (La Brea), with Wilson Bethel co-starring as a similarly lone-wolf Wildlife Management officer who lives alone in the wilderness.
The Furry Detectives: Unmasking a Monster
They call themselves the “Furvengers,” vigilante citizen detectives who indulge in the furry fandom and are horrified to discover that there’s a conspiracy of animal abusers within their playful community. A four-part, true-crime docuseries depicts the efforts of these furry sleuths working with police authorities to unmask the culprits.
INSIDE THURSDAY TV:
- Celebrity Family Feud (8/7c ABC): Team leaders include comedian Matt Rife opposite rapper DJ Lil Jon in the first round, followed by actresses Kat Graham vs. Francia Raisa.
- Hudson & Rex (8/7c, UPtv): The Canadian crime drama about Rex, a K9 German Shepherd, and his police colleagues returns for a seventh season. John Reardon, who plays Detective Charlie Hudson, was absent for much of the season as he recovered from tonsil cancer.
- Bob’s Burgers (8/7c, Fox): Tina faces her fears when she makes it to the County Finals of the national free-throw competition. Followed by season finales of Grimsburg (8:30/7:30c), where an interdimensional rift introduces a squad of Multi-Flutes from parallel universes, and Family Guy (9/8c), with Brian convincing Stewie to go back in time and fetch Mark Twain to the present, with results that would make Huck Finn blush.
- Family Recipe Showdown (9/8c, Food Network): Octavia Spencer hosts a down-home cooking competition set in New Orleans, where family teams of two prepare their favorite recipes for Spencer and resident expert Edgar “Dook” Chase. The Morning Show’s Reese Witherspoon is the guest judge in the opener, savoring the teams’ spin on one of her childhood favorite dishes.
- CMT Music Awards: Ultimate Party Edition (9/8c, CMT): Relive some of the greatest performances from 20 years of the CMT Music Awards in a 90-minute special.
- Homicide Squad New Orleans (10/9c, A&E): The docuseries following the cases of homicide detectives in the New Orleans Police Department returns for a second season.
ON THE STREAM:
- De-Extinction (streaming on Curiosity Stream): Maybe those Jurassic movies aren’t so far-fetched after all. A provocative nature documentary explores scientific efforts in gene editing and synthetic biology to revive extinct species, including the dire wolf, the Tasmanian tiger, and even the woolly mammoth, in an effort to reverse what is seen as a global biodiversity and mass extinction crisis.
- Surf Girls International (streaming on Prime Video): The docuseries’ second season follows five female surfers from Hawaii, Brazil, Portugal, South Africa, and Peru as they compete in the Challenger Series.
- The Amateur (streaming on Hulu): The 2025 spy thriller makes its streaming debut, starring Emmy and Oscar winner Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) as a CIA codebreaker who becomes an avenging action hero after his wife is killed in a terrorist attack.