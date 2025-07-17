‘Star Trek’ Blasts Off to ‘Strange New Worlds,’ ‘Transplant’ Finale, Eric Bana in ‘Untamed,’ Furry Detectives

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns for a third season of genre-bending sci-fi entertainment. The series finale of Transplant finds many of the doctors at a crossroads. Eric Bana stars as an investigator in scenic Yosemite in Netflix’s Untamed. A true-crime docuseries follows a group of “furries” as they set out to unmask animal abusers within their community.

Marni Grossman / Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Season Premiere

My favorite Trek series of the streaming era is back for a third season of shape-shifting fun. In the first two episodes dropping this week, the tone shifts abruptly from zombie thrills during a rescue mission to a whimsical wedding fantasy for a jealous Spock (Ethan Peck). Strange New Worlds is a joyride through genres, and while stoic Captain Pike (Anson Mount) is deadly serious about Starfleet directives and the safety of his crew — most notably his girlfriend and fellow Captain, Marie Batel (Wynonna Earp alum Melanie Scrofano), who’s been infected by the Gorn — the series rarely feels self-important.

Sphere Media/CTV

Transplant

Series Finale 8/7c

The Canadian medical drama delivers a true series finale after four seasons, with many of the doctors at York Memorial considering their futures. For Syrian immigrant Bash (Hamza Haq), still grieving his recent loss, that means weighing an offer to stay at the hospital or to open a clinic for community medicine. June (Ayisha Issa) is hanging up her scrubs to move to a more lucrative gig across the border in Cleveland, although her frenemy mentor Dr. Novak (Gord Rand) is trying to talk her out of it, and Theo (Jim Watson) hasn’t yet decided whether he’ll take over an aging doc’s family practice. By the hour’s end, fans will be satisfied that their favorite characters are moving on, with no cliffhangers.

Ricardo Hubbs / Netflix

Untamed

Series Premiere

Fans of C.J. Box (remember Joe Pickett?) may want to check out this scenic six-part mystery drama set in glorious but mysterious Yosemite National Park. Eric Bana stars as forbiddingly taciturn special agent Kyle Turner of the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch. When a Jane Doe falls from the summit of soaring El Capitan in a jarring opening sequence, Turner goes to work, testing the patience of park rangers, including Sam Neill and Lily Santiago (La Brea), with Wilson Bethel co-starring as a similarly lone-wolf Wildlife Management officer who lives alone in the wilderness.

April McMillan, AMC

The Furry Detectives: Unmasking a Monster

Documentary Premiere 10/9c

They call themselves the “Furvengers,” vigilante citizen detectives who indulge in the furry fandom and are horrified to discover that there’s a conspiracy of animal abusers within their playful community. A four-part, true-crime docuseries depicts the efforts of these furry sleuths working with police authorities to unmask the culprits.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

De-Extinction (streaming on Curiosity Stream ): Maybe those Jurassic movies aren’t so far-fetched after all. A provocative nature documentary explores scientific efforts in gene editing and synthetic biology to revive extinct species, including the dire wolf, the Tasmanian tiger, and even the woolly mammoth, in an effort to reverse what is seen as a global biodiversity and mass extinction crisis.

Surf Girls International (streaming on Prime Video ): The docuseries’ second season follows five female surfers from Hawaii, Brazil, Portugal, South Africa, and Peru as they compete in the Challenger Series.

The Amateur (streaming on Hulu ): The 2025 spy thriller makes its streaming debut, starring Emmy and Oscar winner Rami Malek Mr. Robot ) as a CIA codebreaker who becomes an avenging action hero after his wife is killed in a terrorist attack.