‘Wheel of Fortune’: Realtor Speaks Out After ‘Incredible’ $86,000 Win

Wheel of Fortune contestant Drew Goldfarb, from Las Vegas, Nevada, spoke out about his experience on the game show after winning $86,000. His February 18 episode reaired on Tuesday, July 15, during the Wheel of Fortune‘s summer reruns.

Goldfarb played against Akeya Works, from Norcross, Georgia, and Lauren Moonilal, from Forest Hills, New York. After winning $46,912 during the game, Goldfarb, a realtor, advanced to the Bonus Round with a Wild Card and an Expeditions Cruise wedge in his hand.

In “Phrase,” his puzzle looked like “TA_E M_ AD_ _CE.” Goldfarb guessed “Take my advice” and won an additional $40,000, giving him $86,912 and a cruise. Goldfarb shared that he was going to use the money for a nice honeymoon with his wife, Angela, whom he married in December 2024.

Right before his episode aired in February, Goldfarb posted about it on Instagram. “Well, THAT was a tough secret to keep! My episode of @wheeloffortune aired this week after it was filmed in mid-January,” he shared, along with a photo of him, Angela, and host Ryan Seacrest after his win.

“What an unbelievable experience it was! @funnylilgal and I flew to LA, spent the entire next day at the studio in Culver City (Angela actually flew home right afterwards so she could work the next morning), and I got to spin the Wheel for the third of 6 shows filmed that day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Goldfarb (@drewgoldfarb)

“Meeting @officialvannawhite and my new buddy @ryanseacrest was incredible, and I ended up being the big winner! Not only did I go to the #BonusRound, but I brought the #WildCard AND a big @lindbladexp trip wedge with me… and WON!” Goldfarb continued.

“After winning the #PrizePuzzle round during the game (earning me and Angela a trip to the Pacific Northwest), my Bonus Round solve came with a $40,000 envelope AND a cruise in Greece and Turkey!”

“In the #SpeedUp Round, Akeya had an INCREDIBLE solve after calling just a single letter. She had a crazy-good end to the game to take home $14,500 (all cash), as did Lauren, who nabbed $14,050 (all cash) after solving the first two puzzles,” he continued.

“Oh, and in Round 1, I learned that a group of jellyfish is called a smack. Never going to forget that one after leaving $17,000+ in the bank (I thought it was swarm). Growing up in South Florida, I always hated jellyfish, anyway. lol.”

“I could not have hoped for a better outcome. It was an incredible experience even before I banked my first dollar. And I’m so glad that Angela was able to be there with me to experience it. #WheelOfFortune #gameshow #GameShowContestant,” Goldfarb ended.

The realtor shared on his stories on July 15 that his episode was re-airing in case anyone missed it the first time. “Just as fun to watch on TV the second time around!” he wrote.