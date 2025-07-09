Dylan’s Candy Bar’s Launches ‘Wheel in Fortune’ Collection Ahead of Season 43

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Dylan’s Candy Bar is launching the perfect sweet treat to hold over Wheel of Fortune fans until the show returns for Season 43.

The candy company announced on Wednesday, July 9, that it is teaming up with the long-running game show to launch a Wheel of Fortune-inspired capsule collection of delicious treats. The collab officially launches on August 12, but Dylan’s Candy Bar Rewards Members and Wheel Watchers Club members can get access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning August 4 on Dylan’s Candy Bar’s website.

“This collection combines playful nostalgia with the excitement and joy Wheel of Fortune brings into homes across America,” Dylan’s Candy Bar founder and CEO, Dylan Lauren, said in a press release statement. “We’re thrilled to offer fans delicious, interactive ways to experience the spirit of the show.”

Suzanne Prete, President, Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television, added in a statement of her own, “Our friends at Dylan’s Candy Bar did an incredible job capturing the essence of Wheel of Fortune in candy form with this line. It’s a sweet way to give fans a taste of our beloved game show and we look forward to celebrating Dylan’s Candy Bar on the air this fall.”

The collection features seven different kinds of sweet treats. The Have A Sweet Outdoor Adventure Paint Can, the Ready, Jet, Go! Paint Can, and the Snacktime Sweetness Paint Can each feature a variety of different soft candies, from 3D Fruity Gummy Chubby Bears to Milk Chocolate Globes to Fruity Gummy Pizza Slices and more. The three cans are priced at $20 each.

Designed to resemble Wheel of Fortune‘s famous puzzle board, the ​​”I’d Like to Solve the Puzzle” Tackle Box sells for $32 and contains Cherry Juju Coins, Fruity Rainbow Licorice Wheels, and Gold Milk Chocolate Coins. Not to mention, the product’s packaging is just as interactive as the actual show board.

The Wheel-y Good Mega Coin, priced at $25, is an 8-inch, 10-ounce solid milk chocolate coin. Priced at $18, the Winners Wedge Chocolate Bar Trio features three classic Dylan’s Candy Bar treats — the Dark Chocolate Bar, the S’mores Milk Chocolate Bar, and the Milk Chocolate Bar — wrapped in specialty Wheel of Fortune packaging.

Last but not least, the $50 Sweet Surprise Wild Card Mystery Box looks just like the show’s lucky Wild Card. While the card lends contestants a helping hand with their guesses, the box is filled with mystery candies such as Gummy Red-Hot Chili Peppers, Assorted Jelly Fruit Slices, and Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Balls.

The Wheel of Fortune candy collaboration will be available for purchase at Dylan’s Candy Bar stores in New York City and Los Angeles, as well as online and at select Dylan’s Candy Bar Airport stores nationwide.

Ryan Seacrest wrapped up his debut season as the host of Wheel of Fortune last month. A premiere date for the show’s upcoming 43rd season has not been announced, though the series is expected to return this fall.

Wheel of Fortune, Season 43, Fall 2025, check local listings