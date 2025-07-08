Disney+‘s next Marvel series is gearing up for a winter arrival as the streamer unveiled new footage for the upcoming series Wonder Man in its latest sizzle reel for the latter half of 2025.

The show, led by Watchmen‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, previously teased footage in late 2024, but the latest look gives fans an even closer glimpse at the titular superhero behind Wonder Man. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the upcoming series so far, ranging from casting and plot to teasers, photos, and the premiere date. Scroll down for a peek at Wonder Man, and stay tuned for more details.

When will Wonder Man premiere?

Wonder Man is officially set to premiere in December 2025, but an exact date in that month hasn’t been revealed at this time. Stay tuned for more details as we approach winter, though.

Does Wonder Man have a trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Wonder Man yet, but the latest Disney+ 2025 sizzle reel, teasing upcoming premieres, unveiled some exciting footage from the series alongside breadcrumbs for other favorites like Only Murders in the Building, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and more. Check it out, below:

<span style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What is Wonder Man about?

According to the logline, Wonder Man tells the story of Simon Williams, a Hollywood actor who is thrust into the world of superheroes as he gets powers of his own, making him the titular Wonder Man. Further details have remained relatively under wraps, but stay tuned for more as we get closer to the premiere.

Who stars in Wonder Man?

As mentioned above, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as Simon Williams, the leading man of this latest superhero adventure, and as teased in footage, Sir Ben Kingsley‘s Trevor Slattery is also back after previously appearing in Shang-Chi.

Wonder Man, Series Premiere, December 2025, Disney+