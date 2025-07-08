Passing Time With Quarterbacks, PBS Revisits the Renaissance, Real-Life Project X Party, Sharks in the Gulf

A second season of Netflix‘s sports docuseries Quarterback follows three NFL stars through an eventful 2024-25 season. PBS launches a three-part series about The Blood and the Beauty of the Italian Renaissance, focusing on its three most iconic artists. The latest installment of Netflix’s Trainwreck relives the chaos of a Dutch birthday party overrun by thousands of fans of the 2012 comedy Project X. National Geographic‘s Sharkfest continues with a report on shark attacks in the Gulf of Mexico.

Netflix

Quarterback

Season Premiere

The sports docuseries that gets up close and personal with NFL quarterbacks returns for a second season, following three of the league’s star players — Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions and Kirk Cousins in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons, after departing the Minnesota Vikings — through the 2024-25 season. “You only have so many seasons,” Burrows reflects on his profession’s limited shelf life, adding, “This life is definitely not normal.” (He would learn that all too well when his house was broken into last December while he in Dallas playing against the Cowboys for Monday Night Football.)

Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty

Series Premiere 9/8c

A three-part historical documentary series reveals the collision of timeless art, commerce and political unrest during the turbulent years of the Italian Renaissance. Covering a 60-year period that opens with the Pazzi Conspiracy of 1478 through the unveiling of “The Last Judgement” in 1541, the series focuses on the life, works and rivalry of Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci and Raphael. In the opener, “Rise,” Michelangelo and Leonardo vie for patrons in Florence and Milan against violent political upheaval.

Netflix

Trainwreck: The Real Project X

Documentary Premiere

The raucous 2012 comedy Project X (about a teenage house party run amok) inspired many copycats in its day — but none as infamous as the chaos that ensued when a girl from the small Dutch town of Haren sent out an invite on Facebook (which mistakenly went public) for her Sweet 16 birthday party. Thousands responded and eventually showed up, resulting in riots that almost no one found amusing.

Nat Geo

Investigation Shark Attack

9/8c

This year’s Sharkfest continues with a report on a series of shark attacks in the Gulf of Mexico, leading to a major investigation into the causes. A team of experts studies the incidents from the shark’s point of view. Followed by an episode of Super Shark Highway (10/9c), which explores the “social network” of shark hierarchies.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

America’s Got Talent (8/7c, NBC): Highlights of the sixth night of auditions include a grandma who presents original music after her granddaughter arranges a surprise audition, and a danger act where the sidekick becomes a soloist after splitting with her partner. Simon Cowell triggers his Golden Buzzer for an act he considers an all-time favorite.

(8/7c, NBC): Highlights of the sixth night of auditions include a grandma who presents original music after her granddaughter arranges a surprise audition, and a danger act where the sidekick becomes a soloist after splitting with her partner. Simon Cowell triggers his Golden Buzzer for an act he considers an all-time favorite. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (8/7c, MTV): The reality series returns for a 13th season, with Bambi facing fallout from her diss track that could upstage her wedding planning, while Yandy and Mendeecees mark their 10-year anniversary by facing down phony rumors of discord.

(8/7c, MTV): The reality series returns for a 13th season, with Bambi facing fallout from her diss track that could upstage her wedding planning, while Yandy and Mendeecees mark their 10-year anniversary by facing down phony rumors of discord. The 1% Club (8/7c, Fox): Among this week’s 100 contestants: the farmers from the first season of Farmer Wants a Wife. How long will they last when the brain-teasing questions get more difficult?

(8/7c, Fox): Among this week’s 100 contestants: the farmers from the first season of Farmer Wants a Wife. How long will they last when the brain-teasing questions get more difficult? Something Undone (streaming on MHz Choice): A creepy Canadian thriller (dropping two 30-minute episodes a week over five weeks) stars Michael Musi and Madison Walsh as true-crime podcasters who unearth a horrific 30-year-old mystery in a small Newfoundland town. Billy Campbell co-stars as a sketchy local pastor.