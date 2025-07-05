Adam Levine Reveals ‘The Voice’ Costar Blake Shelton’s $5,000 Prank

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Adam Levine recently revealed the $5,000 prank Blake Shelton pulled on him when they were both coaches on The Voice — and the country singer never paid back the Maroon 5 frontman, either.

On the July 3 episode of the Hot Ones podcast, the “She Will Be Loved” crooner detailed the expensive prank involving a “teacup pig.” The breed of swine doesn’t actually exist. But some breeders use the term to mislead people into buying potbellied pigs that are underfed but can actually to become hundreds of pounds.

“My now-wife, then-brand-new girlfriend [Behati Prinsloo], she said she really wanted a teacup pig. And I didn’t know what that was,” Levine recounted to host Sean Evans.” So I asked Blake. I’m like, ‘What’s a teacup pig?’ He’s like, ‘I’ll get you a teacup pig. Yeah, give me five grand.'”

He then issued a blunt PSA, warning others, “Please don’t get a pig. They scream and squeal if you don’t pay attention to them. They scream and squeal if you do.”

After three weeks, he and Prinsloo re-homed the animal. “We had to give it to a little girl on a farm,” Levine explained. “We’re like, ‘Send us pictures, we can’t wait to not be responsible for this animal anymore! Just show us pictures!'”

The girl sent them a photo about six months later, and the pig was “like 400 pounds.”

“I’m like, ‘Dude, what if this animal had grown to be this big in my house?!'” Levine pointed out.

Ultimately, Levine spoke to Shelton about the size of the “teacup pig,” and the “Austin” singer revealed the truth.

“I’m just like, ‘Blake, bro, $5,000 for a pig that wasn’t a micro pig?'” Levine told Evans. “And he’s like, ‘You’re an idiot! There’s no such thing as f***ing teacup pigs, you dumba**!’ So that was a pretty good prank that he played on me.”

On top of it all, Shelton did not refund Levine his money.

The frenemies served as coaches on The Voice together; Levine for Seasons 1–16 (and 27) and Shelton for the first 23 seasons.

