Legendary Singer Connie Francis Hospitalized After Suffering From ‘Extreme Pain’

Iconic singer and entertainer Connie Francis has revealed she was hospitalized on July 2 after undergoing a series of tests and examinations for “extreme pain.”

The “Pretty Little Baby” hitmaker announced the news on her Facebook page on Wednesday, writing, “I am pleased to advise that following a series of tests and examinations in Intensive Care, I have now been transferred to a private room. Thank you all for your kind thoughts, words and prayers. They mean so much! Love, Connie.”

Hours earlier, Francis told her followers, “I am back in hospital where I have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing. I had hoped to take part in Brucie’s show for Independence Day, having had to cancel a previous slot a few weeks ago when receiving treatment on my hip. Sadly, I had to let him know that I again had to withdraw.”

On June 25, the 87-year-old singer revealed she’d visited the hospital to determine the cause of “pelvic pain” on her right side. She informed her fans that doctors “advised that this is due to a fracture,” adding, “It looks like I may have to rely on my wheelchair a little longer than anticipated.”

Francis was a chart-topper in the 1950s and 1960s, with her hit record “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool” reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1960. She also worked as an actress, starring in the films Where the Boys Are (1960), Follow the Boys (1963), Looking for Love (1964), and When the Boys Meet the Girls (1965).

In recent years, Francis’ music has experienced a resurgence, thanks in part to TikTok, where her song “Pretty Little Baby” has gone viral as a popular lip-syncing track. According to People, as of early June, it amassed more than 10 billion views, making it to No. 1 on both TikTok’s Viral 50 and Top 50 charts.

“To tell you the truth, I didn’t even remember the song!” Francis told People in May. “I had to listen to it to remember. To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is touching the hearts of millions of people is truly awesome. It is an amazing feeling.”

Francis, who has since launched her own official TikTok channel, added, “It’s an honor. To see that they’re paying homage to me is just breathtaking.”