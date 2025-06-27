‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Rick Hurst Dies at 79 – John Schneider & More Pay Tribute

Veteran actor Rick Hurst, who played Deputy Cletus Hogg on the long-running CBS action comedy The Dukes of Hazzard, has died. He was 79.

His son is actor Ryan Hurst, who has starred in The Walking Dead and Sons of Anarchy.

Hurst’s passing was confirmed by his long-time friend and Dukes co-star, Ben Jones, who shared a message with the Cooter’s Pigeon Forge Facebook page. Jones had been scheduled to make a meet-and-greet appearance at the Cooter’s Place museum from July 3 to July 7. A cause of death was not provided.

“It doesn’t seem right that Rick Hurst passed away this afternoon. When something so unexpected happens, it is “harder to process”, as the current expression goes,” Jones wrote on Thursday night (June 26). I have known Rick for over 45 years and there wasn’t a minute of that time that he didn’t leave me smilingor laughing. Sure he was a professional comedian, but mostly he just had a heart as big as Texas.”

Jones’ statement continued, “[Hurst] was a fine actor, a splendid comic, and a wonderfully supportive colleague… when he showed up in Hazzard County during the time when Sonny Shroyer was doing the series “Enos”, everything clicked. He fit right in and never stopped making people smile until this afternoon. And since the Dukes is still playing all over the planet, he will continue to make us laugh!

“I don’t know about y’all but I believe in an afterlife, and I can see Rick up there in Heaven with Jimmy Best and Sorrell Booke and Denver Pyle, putting on the funniest show inside those Pearly Gates,” he added. “We have always thought of our Cooter’s friends as “Hazzard Nation”, Well, Hazzard Nation is sure going to miss. Rick Hurst down here around “Cooters”, but his presence will always be near us. Rest in Peace, old friend!”

Hurst was born on January 1, 1946, in Houston, Texas, and earned a Bachelor’s degree from Tulane University and a Master’s in fine arts from Temple University. His first on-screen acting role came in an episode of The Doris Day Show in 1971 and, from there, he’d make appearances in many classic TV shows, including Sanford and Son, The Partridge Family, Gunsmoke, Kojak, Little House on the Prairie, and many more.

In 1979, he landed his most memorable role as Deputy Cletus Hogg in The Dukes of Hazzard, appearing in 55 episodes between 1979 and 1982. Following his time on Dukes, Hurst starred in the short-lived sitcom Amanda’s, based on the classic British comedy series Fawlty Towers.

Hurst would continue to pop up in guest roles on various TV series over the following decades, including Murder, She Wrote, Perfect Strangers, The Wonder Years, Melrose Place, The Guardian, and more. He also reprised his role as Cletus for the 1997 The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion! movie and the 2000 The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood.

In more recent years, he starred in the 2012 film Return of the Killer Shrews alongside John Schneider, his former Dukes castmate, and the 2016 TV short B My Guest.

Schneider commented on the passing on his own Facebook page, writing, “I just this moment heard about the passing of dear Rick Hurst, a.k.a. Cletus Hogg. You were remarkable force for humanity, sanity and comedy my friend. Heaven is a safer and more organized place with you in it. We’ll keep the race going and people laughing until we meet again! Love you.”

Dukes fansite HazzardNet also shared a tribute, writing on X, “We’re heartbroken to announce that Rick Hurst, Cletus, has passed away. He was so kind to me when I visited the reunion sets and whenever we saw him at events. Please share your memories and keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.”

We’re heartbroken to announce that Rick Hurst, Cletus, has passed away. He was so kind to me when I visited the reunion sets and whenever we saw him at events. Please share your memories and keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/RjPEKbtEka — HazzardNet.com – A Dukes of Hazzard Fan Site (@hazzardnet) June 27, 2025

Hurst is survived by his first wife, Candace Kaniecki, and his sons, Collin Hurst and Ryan Hurst.

Check out more tributes below.

We’re sad to report the passing of actor Rick Hurst. Best known for his role as Cletus on The Dukes of Hazzard, Mr. Hurst made one guest appearance on M*A*S*H as Private Schaeffer in the season six episode, “Fade Out, Fade In.” He was 79.#GoodbyeFarewellandAmen pic.twitter.com/zvlsZidqiA — MASH Matters Podcast 🍸 (@mashmatters) June 27, 2025

Over the years I became good friends with Rick Hurst. I feel very fortunate that he considered me a friend. I’ll cherish the memories of the time I got to spend with Cletus Hogg. pic.twitter.com/2b3sUBRlTD — Larry Franks (@larryafranks) June 27, 2025

RIP to #DukesOfHazzard actor Rick Hurst who played “Deputy Cletus” on the show. I met him a few times and he was a very nice man. He’s another actor who took a quick guest shot and turned it into multiple seasons when Sonny Shroyer left for his own spinoff. pic.twitter.com/gm75zQItOC — KSiteTV (@KSiteTV) June 27, 2025

Honored to have met ya, old hoss. Rick Hurst was one of the nicest fellers you could ever meet. pic.twitter.com/iUoTBzTYfk — Seamus O’Mire (@KiltedFarter) June 27, 2025

I just saw the sad news that actor Rick Hurst passed away today…he was best known as Cletus Hogg on The Dukes of Hazzard. A show I was obsessed with as a kid I met him 2 times & he couldn’t have been nicer I got him to sign these 3 packs of cards the last time I saw him pic.twitter.com/bl4yApbyZa — Ricky Housewright (@Graphboy17) June 27, 2025

The three amigos are reunited in heaven. I am saddened to hear of the passing of Rick hurst known for his role as Cletus Hogg in the Dukes of Hazzard. Sorrell Booke a.k.a. Boss Hogg and Rosco a.k.a. James Best are reunited together again. My sincere condolences. pic.twitter.com/MUJiTEx8OM — Bing (@Bing_Munoz) June 27, 2025