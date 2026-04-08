What To Know Jay is facing an HR nightmare for Trevor in the latest episode of Ghosts, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the fun to come.

Get a sneak peek at guest star Christopher Jackson’s role in the clip.

It’s all business in the latest look for the next Ghosts episode, “Michael Jackson Goes to HR,” and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the fun to come.

In the episode, Trevor (Asher Grodman) lands himself in some hot water when an inappropriate gift to a coworker forces him to participate in an HR meeting that only Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) is equipped to handle. While Jay thinks a quick apology under the persona of Michael Jackson will be sufficient to get him out of trouble, the company’s HR rep is quick to dispel any such notion.

As seen in the first look above, Jay joins Trevor’s colleagues in the office as they hang around in a conference room. Attempting to pass the time, Jay says, “Hey, you guys want to see me moonwalk?” The trick elicits some laughs from the team, but not so much Anthony Valerie (guest star Christopher Jackson), who is from the company’s HR team.

After making an introduction to Jay’s persona of Michael Jackson, Anthony says, “Thank you for coming in, Mr. Jackson.”

“Oh, no, no, it’s no problem,” Jay answers, adding, “And I just want to say right off the bat that I know that the stripper gram was in poor taste and it’ll never happen again.”

Despite Jay’s belief that apologizing would be enough, Anthony quickly informs him otherwise. “Here’s the thing. Once we started interviewing people about the incident, other complaints emerged regarding your time here. Take a seat, Mr. Jackson. We have a lot to talk about.”

Talk about scary! Is Trevor’s not safe for work behavior about to get Jay into a worse situation than he thought he was in? Fans will have to tune in to find out. In the meantime, catch the hilarious clip above from the episode that is also directed by Ambudkar.

Ghosts, Season 5, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS