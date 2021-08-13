FX Orders ‘Studio 54: American Crime Story,’ ‘American Love Story,’ & ‘American Sports Story’

FX is expanding the American Story universe as the network orders two new spinoffs from producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson.

Ahead of Impeachment: American Crime Story‘s arrival, FX is ordering its next Crime Story with Studio 54: American Crime Story. And get ready for American Sports Story and American Love Story, new anthologies focusing on compelling stories in sports and romance, ripped from the headlines. The announcement was made during FX’s TCA presentation on August 13.

“When Ryan Murphy came to us with these two spinoffs and the stories for American Sports Story and American Love Story, we immediately jumped at the opportunity,” said FX Chairman John Landgraf. “What began with American Horror Story has spawned some of the best and most indelible programs of our generation.”

The American Story banner began in 2011 with the launch of American Horror Story which recently spawned its own spinoff, American Horror Stories, on FX on Hulu. American Sports Story‘s first season is yet-to-be-titled and will be based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc from the Boston Globe and Wondery.

The show will examine the New England Patriots player’s rise and fall through various perspectives with The Americans‘ Stu Zicherman serving as the season’s writer. American Sports Story is executive produced by Murphy, Jacobson, Simpson, Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, Linda Pizutti, and Ira Napoliello.

The first installment of American Love Story will f0llow the courtship and marriage of John F. Kennedy, Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, chronicling their widely publicized union and the events leading up to their tragic deaths off the coast of Massachusetts. Murphy, Falchuk, Jacobson, Simpson, and Woodall serve as executive producers on the anthology.

The next chapter of American Crime Story follows entrepreneurs Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager who turned their nightclub Studio 54 into the mecca of nightlife in ’80s NYC. American Crime Story will track their ultimate implosion as they’re convicted of tax fraud. Stay tuned for updates on all of the anthologies as FX continues to expand the banner.