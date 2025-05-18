Disney / Christopher Willard

The possibility of at least Buck having feelings for Eddie did come up this season, with the former’s ex-boyfriend Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) accusing him of just that. When Buck spoke with his sister Maddie, however, he insisted he didn’t.

“I just felt like it was something that had to be said, and it made sense for Tommy to say it. Whether Tommy’s right or not is almost not the point,” showrunner Tim Minear told TV Insider at the time. “It makes sense for his boyfriend to notice, you moved into the guy’s house and really he takes up a lot of space in your world and I think you might be in love with him, and Buck protests and kind of knocks that down. And also when Maddie asks him flat out, he says, it’s not like that. So you can either believe Buck or you don’t have to. It’s up to you.” He also said that there wasn’t anything else coming “not right away, certainly,” about potential feelings, and he was right.

Stark thought that Buck was being truthful about how he felt about Eddie. “He’s telling his truth in the moment, for sure. I don’t think he’s trying to lie and hide anything from [Maddie],” he said. “He’s never even considered this before. He’s telling his truth, for sure in that moment. This is something that’s been brought to him from Tommy and something that he was not, as I say, having any kind of prior thoughts about.”

And hey, a relationship with Eddie would fit what both Oliver Stark and Aisha Hinds told us they want to see for Buck when it comes to one.

“I would actually love to see Buck grounded in a relationship and experiencing it in the fullest way, someone who would probably extract that best side of him like an Abby [Connie Britton], but with the freedom that he now has to be the fullest version of himself with a Tommy,” shared Hinds. Stark agreed, calling those relationships the ones “that I think helped Buck find the kind of most authentic version of himself.”