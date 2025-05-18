‘9-1-1’: 118’s New Captain, Buddie & 7 More Burning Questions for Season 9
9-1-1 didn’t end its eighth season on any major cliffhangers — let’s be honest, we couldn’t have handled one after losing Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) three episodes prior — but it did leave quite a bit up in the air for the show to explore going forward. The good news: We already know there will be a Season 9!
Athena (Angela Bassett) and the 118 banded together to save the tenants of a high-rise — and each other — after it collapsed, and then a time jump revealed that Athena was selling the house she and Bobby were building, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) was moving back to Los Angeles, Buck (Oliver Stark) was looking for a new place, Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Tracie Thoms) finally adopted Mara, and Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) had her and Chimney’s (Kenneth Choi) son, Robert Nash Han, named for the man who saved his father’s life. What the finale didn’t confirm was who will be the new Cap … even if Hen did call someone just that after a stellar speech.
Below, we take a look at our burning questions for Season 9. Let us know yours in the comments section.
9-1-1, Season 9, Fall 2025, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC