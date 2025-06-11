Just months before Liam Payne died in October 2024, he filmed a new project called Building the Band for Netflix. Nearly a year later, the show has a premiere date, and the streamer confirmed that Payne will still be part of the show.

“Liam Payne’s family reviewed the series and is supportive,” Netflix confirmed.

What is Building the Band?

“Building the Band brings together talented singers for a truly unique competition show where building the perfect band is all about chemistry,” a synopsis says. “The singers are in complete control as they seek to form their very own bands in individual booths without ever seeing each other. All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit.”

Once the band members finally meet, they’ll have to work together on their looks, choreography, and style. “With incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal to find the next great music band, the stage is set for an unforgettable experience,” the synopsis concludes.

Essentially, the show has elements of The Voice, but with the contestants themselves picking one another, as opposed to the celebrity coaches doing so.

When does Building the Band premiere?

Building the Band premieres on Wednesday, July 9. The season includes 10 total episodes, and the first four will drop on that day.

Then, Episodes 5, 6, and 7 will be released on Wednesday, July 16, followed by the final three episodes on Wednesday, July 23.

Who are the judges on Building the Band?

Nicole Scherzinger is the “mentor and judge” on the show, while Kelly Rowland and Payne will star as “guest judges.” The artists will be bringing “their unparalleled experience and personal band experience to the competition.” Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean will serve as host.

Scherzinger famously led the charge to form One Direction while serving as a guest judge The X Factor UK in 2010. She was a main judge on the show for Seasons 9, 10, 13, and 14, and also served as a judge on Season 1 of The X Factor in the U.S. Meanwhile, Rowland was a judge on Season 3 of U.S.’s version of The X Factor and Season 8 of The X Factor UK. She’s also coached on The Voice Australia and The Voice UK.

Is there a trailer for Building the Band?

The first look trailer for Building the Band was released on June 11. “It’s really gonna come down to chemistry and getting to know one another,” an unseen contestant says in a voiceover, while another adds, “I could listen to music in here all day. This booth is just so sick, but it’s so hard because we can’t see each other.”

The footage then cuts to show some of the contestants, with one woman admitting, “People could say they don’t want a plus-size girl in their group, and then they’ll miss out on the fact that I’m a great singer.”

Another female hopeful says, “I have a specific kind of group in my head. Definitely a girl group,” and a male artist reveals, “I’m looking for a bunch of guys, make the next Backstreet Boys. I just gotta keep that in mind when I’m hitting the button.”

After one of the performers sings, someone exclaims, “I want him in my band!” There is no footage of the judges or host in the first preview, so their exact involvement is unclear.

Building the Band, Series Premiere, Wednesday, July 9, Netflix