Chris Robinson, ‘General Hospital’ & ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Actor, Dies at 86

Veteran actor Chris Robinson, who starred in the daytime soap operas General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful, has died. He was 86.

The passing was confirmed in a Facebook post by MJ Allen, the actor and musician who worked with Robinson on the 2022 film Just For A Week. Sharing the post to the General Hospital Fans Page, Allen revealed Robinson “peacefully passed in his sleep at his ranch near Sedona, Arizona at 12:30am on June 9, 2025.”

“He had been in heart failure for some time, and is his official cause of death,” Allen added.

Born on November 5, 1938, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Robinson began his acting career in the 1950s, appearing in films such as Diary of a High School Bride and Beast from Haunted Cave. From there, he moved into television, appearing in series such as Colt. 45, The Donna Reed Show, Sea Hunt, Death Valley Days, Gunsmoke, Wagon Train, and The Fugitive.

His first significant role came in 1965 when he played Technical Sergeant Sandy Komansky in the ABC drama 12 O’Clock High. He appeared in a recurring role between 1965 and 1967, starring in 47 episodes.

Throughout the 1970s, Robinson wrote, directed, and acted in several films, including Catch the Black Sunshine (1974), Thunder County (1974), The Intruder (1975) and The Great Balloon Race (1977).

Then, in 1978, he joined General Hospital as Dr. Rick Webber, who was romantically involved with Denise Alexander’s Lesley. He left the soap in 1986 before returning in 2002. His character was ultimately killed off in 2013 when he was bludgeoned with a candlestick.

In 1985, Robinson pleaded guilty to federal income tax evasion but continued to work on General Hospital by serving his sentence on nights and weekends as part of a prison work-release provision.

He also enjoyed a lengthy stint on CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful between 1992 and 2002, playing Jack Hamilton, who was entangled in romances with Stephanie Douglas (Susan Flannery) and her nemesis, Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley). His final appearance came in 2005.

In between his stints on General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful, Robinson appeared as Jason Frame on NBC’s Another World from 1987 to 1989.

He is survived by his fourth wife, Jacquie, and his children, Shane, Coby, Christian, Christopher, Chris and Taylor, and grandchildren Ivy, Ava, Davey, Brooks and Knox.