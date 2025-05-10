Buffy and Willow, reunited! Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan joined forces once again on Instagram and on TODAY, and fans can’t contain their excitement… and their speculation that Hannigan will join Gellar in the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.

On Friday, May 9, the two actors posted an Instagram reel of themselves hitting poses in a photo booth. That same day, they appeared on TODAY to discuss their partnership with GSK for the “Ask2BSure” campaign to raise awareness of meningitis vaccinations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)

“As a new parent, there’s so much information, and you try to keep track,” Gellar said on the morning show. “I think sometimes you’re intimidated. And we all know that knowledge is power, but sometimes it’s hard to ask those questions. To be honest, I learned a lot about this from Alyson.”

Then Hannigan butted in, saying, “Which is so rare because she’s usually the one I would [go to]. Like, She knows everything.”

Gellar laughed and denied being the know-it-all of the duo. “I joke I’m her sidekick now,” she said.

Gellar and Hannigan’s reunion comes more than two decades after they starred together on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, a supernatural drama that ran for seven seasons on The WB and then UPN between 1997 and 2003. As Gellar played the titular Buffy Summers, Hannigan portrayed the wallflower-turned-witch Willow Rosenberg.

Now Gellar is an executive producer of a Buffy reboot in development at Hulu, and she’s booked to reprise her part on screen on a recurring basis. And fans are hoping that they’ll see Willow on screen again, too.

“Does this mean Willow will be in the Buffy revival?” one X user wrote on Friday, sharing the photo-booth pics.

“Whatever you think about Willow, she [has] to be in the reboot,” wrote another.

“100% this is a clear indicator Willow is so back,” said a third.

Fans were thrilled on Instagram, too. “We absolutely need this reunion on the new Buffy sequel,” one commenter wrote. “And lots and lots of slaying and (dark) magic.”

And another fan called the photo-booth pics “the reunion the Buffy fans needed.”

