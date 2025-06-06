While trying to perfect his and Vanna White‘s handshake before each Wheel of Fortune episode, Ryan Seacrest nearly tripped. The host blamed his shoes for the mishap.

“Spin all the way around,” Vanna White told him.

“I did,” Ryan Seacrest responded before turning in a circle. As he did so, the host nearly fell on his face when he titled forward. “My sneaker stopped me. They’re sticking.”

White then said the next move was a hip bump. Seacrest tried to remember as he spun again, lifting his feet off the floor before giving his cohost a hip bump. “OK, good,” he laughed.

The Wheel of Fortune hosts then did their handshake for the camera, which consisted of hand slaps, high-fives, making a wave with their hand, switching places, grabbing each other’s hands, pointing, and spinning. When they did it all together, Ryan Seacrest found his footing and did it perfectly.

The video was set to the song “Soulful Strut” by Young-Holt Unlimited, which was the song used in the movie The Parent Trap when they did their similar handshake.

“Adding a puzzle board tap and a wheel spin to conclude our not-so-secret handshake. Now comes the real challenge… remembering it for next season,” the game show‘s Instagram page captioned the post.

Season 42 wraps up on Friday, June 6. Ryan Seacrest concluded his first season as host with White after Pat Sajak retired. Wheel of Fortune will be back for Season 43. Fans were already misty-eyed about the season coming to an end.

“Can’t believe it’s the end of the season already. Felt like it just started! Same time in September? :),” an Instagram user wrote.

“You know where to find us 😉,” WOF replied.

“You 2 are truly fun together and we have enjoyed your 1st season together!! Some new dynamics on the show, and one I love is Vanna being drawn out more! She has always been a sweetheart and is a true veteran of Wheel!!! She treats Ryan like they have always worked together! He is a great addition!!!” another commented.

“Keeping this post to remember,” a third wrote.

