[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ginny & Georgia Season 3.]

After a two-year break, Ginny & Georgia returned for Season 3 and hit the ground running. The Netflix series picked up right after Georgia’s (Brianne Howey) arrest (at her own wedding!) in connection with Tom Fuller’s death. Georgia was put on trial, which tested Ginny (Antonia Gentry), Austin (Diesel La Torraca), Paul (Scott Porter), and the rest of Wellsbury like never before.

Over the course of Season 3, Georgia’s chances of getting out of jail grew smaller. All signs pointed to Georgia being convicted of killing Tom Fuller without a Hail Mary. Well, Ginny stepped in with a Hail Ginny.

Ginny knew that she would lose her mother to prison if someone else weren’t implicated in Tom Fuller’s death. She soon realized (after finding out key information from Cynthia) that Georgia’s abusive ex and Austin’s father, Gil (Aaron Ashmore), would be the perfect fall guy. Ginny went to Austin and told him that he had a choice: Georgia or Gil.

Austin chose his mom. The youngster got on the stand and lied to save Georgia. He told the court that he saw Gil put the pillow over Tom Fuller’s head, suffocating him to death. TV Insider spoke with Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry about the jaw-dropping end to Georgia’s trial and what it could mean for Season 4.

First and foremost, would Georgia have preferred prison over how far Ginny and Austin went to save her? “Look, I think the right answer here is yes, but I think probably the reality of the situation is… no,” Howey told TV Insider. “It’s the most horrifying outcome for Georgia, but at the same time, she’s still Georgia, and now we’re off the hook. So yeah, thank you, ma’am.”

Georgia’s trial came to a swift end, but the ramifications will be felt inside the Miller house moving forward into Season 4. “It’s going to be the catalyst for quite a bit of tension, and it kind of breaks my heart that this is the first time we’re going to see tension between Ginny and Austin,” Howey said. “We’ve never had to see that before. And when they started planting those seeds, I remember on set feeling so sad.”

During the trial, Ginny and Austin were forced to live with their dads and couldn’t see Georgia without a social worker present. When Ginny discovered she was pregnant, after a laundry room hookup with “poetry guy” Wolfe (Ty Doran), there was only one person Ginny wanted to talk to: her mom.

Ginny snuck into her mom’s house to break the news and figure out what to do next. Gentry admitted that Ginny was “quite fearful” about how her mother would react. But Georgia didn’t get angry at Ginny. She was a source of comfort for her daughter and said she would support whatever Ginny decided.

“It really just shows how far they’ve come,” Gentry explained. “I think for Ginny, having her mom give her the space to make such a decision for herself really goes a long way and probably even helps her gain the confidence to sort of take things into her own hands later on.”

Ginny ultimately decided to have an abortion. After the procedure, Marcus (Felix Mallard) was there waiting for her and took her home to be with Georgia. After so much tension, this situation united and bonded the mother and daughter like never before.

“I think Georgia is coming face to face with a lot of these consequences that are nothing short of purely devastating for her,” Howey said. “She’s trying to be a good mom in this moment because she’s very aware of the perceived danger her children were in, and everyone thinks she’s a bad mom. So this is Georgia’s attempt at trying to be a good mom, but I think it helped so much that she felt needed by Ginny in that moment.”

Watch the full video interview above.

