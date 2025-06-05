‘The Price Is Right’ Player Loses Car on Spelling Bee Disaster – Fans React

The Price Is Right contestant Gentri Harper was so close to winning a new car. He did everything right in the game, but the second half went horribly wrong, resulting in a big loss.

Harper won a pair of $668 Bumpboxx speakers when he bid $600 on them on Tuesday, June 3. After winning the bid, he came to the stage to greet host Drew Carey and find out what game he was playing.

He played Spelling Bee for a 2025 Snow White Pearl Kia Soul LX, worth $22,780. The way Spelling Bee works is there are number cards on a wall. The game show contestant will pick two. They then have to correctly guess the price of three items in order to win three more cards. The cards have letters on them and if The Price Is Right contestant spells out “CAR” with the ones they selected, they win the car. There are also two Wild Cards that spell out “CAR,” which are automatic winners.

Harper picked seven and one to start out with. He then tried to guess the price of each item within $10. The first item was a squirrel feeder. Harper guessed that it was $25. Since it was $34, he won another card and picked 12.

The next item was a crepe maker. After taking advice from the audience, Harper said it was $20. The item was $29, so he picked the number 21 card.

For the third item, which was an inkless drawing board, Harper guessed $25. It was $18, so he picked one more card and selected number nine.

Since having the word “CAR” wasn’t a guarantee, Drew Carey offered Harper $5,000 to take and stop playing, but the contestant wanted to try. When Harper didn’t take the host’s offer, he flipped over the first card, which was an “A.” Carey offered him $4,000, but Harper decided to keep going.

The next letter was a “C.” With one one letter needed, and three more chances on the board, Harper turned down the rest of Drew Carey’s money offerings.

“That’s exactly what I would do. You’re so close,” the host said.

However, Harper wound up having three more “C’s,” so he didn’t win the car. Gentri spun a 75 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, and since the highest spin was an 85, he didn’t advance to the Showcase either.

“He should’ve taken the money,” a YouTube user wrote.

“Sorry Gentri,” wrote another.

“I would’ve taken the $5,000. No regrets,” a third said.