Jeopardy! Season 40 is coming to a close quickly with its season finale set to air on Friday, July 26. Although the game show airs throughout most of the summer, host Ken Jennings is starting his summer early as he finished filming all of the episodes for the season. Filming typically ends in the middle to end of May, as Season 39 did, according to Deadline.

On Friday, May 30, Ken Jennings wrote “Self-care: instead of scrolling social media, I’m going to spend the next month obsessively checking the bidding on David Lynch’s golf clubs,” on his Instagram.

The Jeopardy! host shared a screenshot of the golf clubs, when the auction ended (June 18), and the current bid ($450). However, the site estimated that the golf clubs would go for $600 to $800. At the time of publication, the current bid is $1,500.

About the set, the site reads, “A set of golf clubs with accompanying bag, from the home of David Lynch. The brown leather bag is Fairway by Leeds brand from New York, New York. The included clubs are 11 Callaway Big Bertha Irons including a War Bird Putter with leather/sock cover, a Thunderbolt by Carbunart #1 driver with titanium face and 10.5 degrees of loft, a JAWS Fury Utility Rescue Club by Cobalt with cover.”

David Lynch, a filmmaker, and actor, died on January 18, 2025, from cardiac arrest due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. All of his personal items are up for sale online, but the in-person bidding takes place on June 18 at 10 am PST in Los Angeles, California.

“Rooting for you to get them!” one follower said.

“I didn’t know you played golf!” wrote another.

“Right there with you,” wrote a third.

Jennings kickstarted his summer by attending a Seattle Mariners baseball game with his son, Dylan, on May 28. When he isn’t filming Jeopardy! in California, Ken Jennings spends his summers in Seattle, Washington, with his wife, Mindy, and their children. The game show host is also going to be busy recording an audiobook called The Complete Kennections, which is available for preorder.

