David Lynch Dies: Legendary Director of ‘Twin Peaks’ & ‘Blue Velvet’ Was 78

Legendary director David Lynch has died at the age of 78. His death was announced by his family on his official Facebook page on Thursday, January 16, just four days before his 79th birthday on January 20. Lynch was known for creating works such as Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead, the 1984 Dune movie, and more.

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch,” the Facebook statement reads. “We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

A cause of death was not shared, but Lynch had been living with emphysema, a chronic lung condition.

More to come on this developing story…