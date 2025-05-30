‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Go Wild Over Marathon Night of Shows

Jeopardy! fans are about to get over two hours of the game show and host Ken Jennings on Wednesday, June 4. However, that means they are giving up an hour the day before.

The regular syndicated version of the game show is set to air at its regular time for 30 minutes, just like it does every other day of the week. But Masters is getting a bit of an overhaul. Originally, games three and four of the semifinals between 2024 champion Victoria Groce, Juveria Zaheer, and Isaac Hirsch, and then Zaheer, Hirsch, and Yogesh Raut, were set to air on Tuesday, June 3, for one hour, with the final two games airing on Wednesday, June 4.

Now, the Jeopardy! website shows that Groce, Hirsch, Zaheer, and Raut will compete on June 4 instead, and then there will be another matchup from whoever wins that on the same day. The “Finals” column is greyed out.

So far, Matt Amodio, Roger Craig, Brad Rutter, Adriana Harmeyer, and Neilesh Vinjamuri have been eliminated. The winner, from the names above, will be determined on June 4.

The Jeopardy! X page confirmed the news on May 29. “Did someone say Double Jeopardy!? The two-hour season finale of #JeopardyMasters premieres Wednesday, June 4 on ABC and stream next day on Hulu,” they wrote.

Did someone say Double Jeopardy!? The two-hour season finale of #JeopardyMasters premieres Wednesday, June 4 on ABC and stream next day on Hulu 👊 pic.twitter.com/0JciYU7I4h — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) May 30, 2025

There was no reason given for why the episode was pushed back. Some fans thought it was because of the NBA finals, but they start on Thursday, June 5. When Masters first started this season, it only aired on Wednesday nights, then moved to Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Jeopardy! fans noticed the change and went to Reddit to comment on it.

“According to the show’s website, the second semifinal and final episodes are airing on the same night. Why, ABC? Why?” the original poster said.

“2 hours is a lot of Jeopardy Masters…” another said.

“Or, is it just the right amount of Jeopardy?” a fan replied.

“This is it! An ultimate final 2 hours of fun,” said another.

“2 hours seems like overkill,” an X user said.

“Why the change on such short notice?” asked another.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune also airs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8/7c, so it is not clear when the Wednesday episode will air.

What do you think of the change? Let us know in the comments.

Jeopardy! Masters, Wednesday, June 4, starting at 8/7c, ABC