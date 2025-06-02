New Seasons of ‘Ninja Warrior’ and ‘Below Deck,’ Ugly Homes, Jane Seymour Doubles Up

Trae Patton/NBC

American Ninja Warrior

Season Premiere 8/7c

One of summer TV’s most popular competitions returns for a 17th season, kicking off qualifying rounds in Las Vegas. Fan favorites and record holders from the previous 16 tournaments test themselves alongside new challengers on the daunting obstacle course. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila call the action with co-host Zuri Hall.

Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Below Deck

Season Premiere 8/7c

Sail away with Capt. Kerry Titheradge, who takes the helm of motor yacht St. David for his second tour of duty on the reality show’s 12th season, churning more drama among crew and passengers as they traverse the Caribbean. Among those making waves in Anguilla, St. Barths and St. Maarten: a spiraling new chef, a deckhand who may have crossed the line with a guest, and travelers so rowdy Capt. Kerry is forced to call the police. All aboard!

HGTV

Ugliest House in America

Season Premiere 9/8c

There goes the neighborhood—again. Retta (Parks and Recreation) embarks on her sixth tour of architectural eyesores, surveying and lamenting these seen-better-day properties with a goal to declare one the “ugliest house” of all. That “winner” gets a $150,000 makeover in the season finale. First stops in the Midwest include a concrete cave, a former bank that turned the safe into a bathroom, and a brick house that could be mistaken for a pizza hut.

Szymon Lazewski/AcornTV

Harry Wild

Season Finale

Jane Seymour is making herself very much at home on the Acorn TV streamer, and that’s a good thing. Her diverting light mystery Harry Wild wraps its fourth season with the retired lit professor putting her wits to good use to investigate the death of a heckler during a guided tour. (Who wouldn’t want to kill such a clown?) Then Seymour acts as host and executive producer of an unscripted investigative genealogy series, Relative Secrets (which is simulcast on BBC America at 10/9c), where she teams with archaeologist Natasha Billson to unearth a family’s dark history. In the first episode, they answer the call of a serial killer’s daughter to explore the family’s background, finding even more skeletons.

Art Streiber/NBCUniversal

NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas

Series Premiere 6:30/5:30c

Following in the revered tradition of NBC broadcasters including David Brinkley, John Chancellor, Frank McGee, Tom Brokaw, Roger Mudd, Brian Williams, and most recently Lester Holt, Tom Llamas at 45 becomes the new primary weekday anchor and managing editor of the Nightly News telecast. He’ll also continue anchoring Top Story with Tom Llamas on the NBC News NOW streaming service.

Inside Monday TV:

The Quiz with Balls (9/8c, Fox): The silly game show returns for a second season in which wrong answers could get you knocked into a pool by a giant yellow ball. Jay Pharoah hosts.

(9/8c, Fox): The silly game show returns for a second season in which wrong answers could get you knocked into a pool by a giant yellow ball. Jay Pharoah hosts. Yes, Chef! (10/9c, NBC): The remaining chefs dish up their sweetest treats for returning players seeking revenge, while Martha Stewart and José Andres are judging blind in this round.

(10/9c, NBC): The remaining chefs dish up their sweetest treats for returning players seeking revenge, while Martha Stewart and José Andres are judging blind in this round. Iggy and Mr. Kirk (streaming on Great American Pure Flix): In the tradition of VeggieTales, a live action/animated children’s series features Kirk Cameron delivering scripture-based life lessons alongside a puppet iguana named Iggy.