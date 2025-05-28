A The Price Is Right Contestant nearly had a panic attack and dropped to the floor after she won $15,000. Host Drew Carey had to calm her down before the game started on Friday, May 23.

Heidi came to the podium during the fourth item up for bid, but she didn’t win until the fifth. The items were a wooden foosball table and two 32 GB Nintendo Switch Lites. She was the third highest bid at $800. Since the items were $810 in total, Heidi won and got the chance to win more prizes.

When she came to the stage, Heidi covered her face with her hands and nearly started crying. When Drew Carey greeted her, she could barely get words out and clutched her chest. “You’re going to be ok. It’s only for cash,” he said, reaching his hand out to touch her arm. Heidi held the side of her face and closed her eyes as announcer George Gray told her what the prize was.

Heidi played Master Key for up to $25,000 in cash. There were three amounts that she could win — $2,500, $7,500, and $15,000. All the game show contestant had to do was correctly guess the price of two items. If she guessed them, Heidi could pick a key off the wall of five of them. She could win up to two keys in total. One was blank and one was the Master Key that opened every lock. The others only opened one lock each.

She had to decide whether a hanging weight was $26 or $60. Heidi picked $26 and was correct and got to pick a key off the wall. She took the fourth key and handed it to Drew Carey.

The second item was a lap desk with a slot for a cell phone. Heidi had to pick whether it was $35 or $50. She picked $35 but was wrong and did not get to pick another key.

Heidi made her way over to the locks across the stage. She put the key in the $2,500 spot, but it didn’t turn. She then did the same for the $7,500 and didn’t win that either.

When she put it in the $15,000 lock and turned it to the right, a sign reading “WIN” popped up. Heidi dropped to the floor and covered her face as the crowd cheered.

“15 grand. Not bad at all,” Carey said. Heidi started to breathe heavily as she hugged the model Manuela Arbeláez. She only spun a 20 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, so she did not advance to the Showcase.