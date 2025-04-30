Season 6 of Rock the Block is underway, which has brought up a question that viewers wonder about every season: Why do the contestants never change clothes? Despite the show taking place over a six-week period, the HGTV stars are always in the same outfits.

It’s all for continuity purposes when it comes to filming, according to those who have competed on the show in the past. And don’t worry — they’re not wearing dirty clothes day after day!

Page Turner, who was on Seasons 3 and 4, filmed a video from her hotel room in 2022 to show off her closet, which featured four versions of the same outfit that she wore to tape the show. “I always see comments over the last three seasons of Rock the Block, ‘Why do they wear the same thing? Is this done in the same day? This is a trick.’ No, it’s not a trick,” she said.

As she made her way to the closet, she continued, “The process takes several months, but we do have to wear the same thing for editing purposes. So, while I have everything here at the same time, I want to show you.” At the end of the clip, she explained that she washes all the outfits on the fourth day and then starts over.

Season 3 contestant Jenny Marrs also weighed in on Facebook. “We all wore the same clothes the entire time,” she wrote. “We each brought several shirts and jeans and did a lot of laundry. The reason behind the outfit consistency is to help the editors out. If we changed each day, it would have been so hard for them to edit the show and keep track of who was wearing what on which day in which room. This kept things more consistent for them and made it simple for us when getting ready each day.”

