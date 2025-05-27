CBS News reporter and journalist Scott Pelley has gone viral for his commencement address at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, where he spoke on Monday, May 19, and seemingly took aim at Donald Trump.

Pelley’s speech addressed the current political climate in the United States. “Our sacred rule of law is under attack,” Pelley stated. “Journalism is under attack. Universities are under attack. Freedom of speech is under attack, and insidious fear is reaching through our schools, our businesses, our homes, and into our private thoughts.”

“The fear to speak in America. Power can rewrite history with grotesque false narratives,” Pelley continued. He noted that an attack on freedom of speech “can make criminals heroes, and heroes criminals.”

Pelley also addressed an attack on diversity practices, as he said, “Diversity is now described as illegal. Equity is to be shunned. Inclusion is a dirty word. This is an old playbook, my friends. There is nothing new in this.”

The speech never named Donald Trump, but Pelley’s words were clear in their allusion to the president’s administration and practices. As readers may recall, Donald Trump signed several executive orders during the first few days and weeks of his second term, some of which took aim at universities. The White House website suggests that certain schools “abused their authority by imposing discriminatory diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)-based standards.”

Most recently, Trump took aim at Harvard University, threatening to remove federal funding from the prestigious school after it refused to alter its DEI practices to appease him.

Pelley’s speech, above, has riled up Trump supporters (see their reactions below), despite him not naming the president in his speech.

But Tom Jones for Poynter defended Pelley’s angle, as he wrote, “Trump sued ABC. He is suing CBS. He has barred The Associated Press from certain access. He is seeking to cut funding for places such as Voice of America, NPR, and PBS. On a nearly daily basis, Trump insults reporters if he doesn’t like their legitimate questions and rails against them on social media. That’s not an attack on journalism?”

