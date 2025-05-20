Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

It’s been nearly three years since Bryce Leatherwood was crowned the winner of Season 22 of The Voice, giving coach Blake Shelton his ninth win on the show. Now, Leatherwood is returning to the place that gave him his start for a performance during the Season 27 finale.

Before the new winner is named, Leatherwood will hit the stage to sing his song “God Made.” Fittingly, his former coach will also be coming back to the show (he left in 2023) to perform. Scroll down for updates on what Leatherwood is up to now!

What is Bryce Leatherwood doing now?

Leatherwood is chugging along with his music career! This is not his first time coming back to The Voice, as he previously performed during the Season 23 finale and Season 24 finale.

After winning the show, Leatherwood moved to Nashville so he could perform country music full-time. He released his debut radio single, “Hung Up on You,” in September 2024, followed by his debut album, Bryce Leatherwood, on May 16, 2025.

“I wanted to cover a lot of ground, and this is a sound I don’t think many people have heard yet,” he shared. “It might have been a risk, but I think if you’re going to go for it, you better go big. Every single one of those songs has an inspiration somewhere in my life.”

In addition to putting out music, Leatherwood has also been touring and playing his tunes live.

Is Bryce Leatherwood in a relationship?

The country singer keeps his private life off of social media, but he did reveal in May 2024 that he has a girlfriend. However, he has chosen to keep her identity private.

“She is a blessing in my life,” he told People. “She brings a lot of happiness and a lot of peace to my life in a time where everything’s crazy. This is a job that I love to do, but she just calms me down. She gets my butt in the [church] pew, s that helps a lot too.”

Does Bryce Leatherwood have a record deal?

Yes, he is signed to Mercury Records Nashville and released his debut album under the label.