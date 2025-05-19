Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The two-part finale of The Voice will begin on Monday, May 19, with the final five artists of Season 27 taking the stage to perform for America’s votes one last time. After all the votes are collected, a winner will be revealed during Part 2 on Tuesday, May 20.

All four coaches are represented in the finale, with Michael Bublé heading in with two artists and John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine each boasting one. For Team Bublé, Jadyn Cree and Adam David, the latter of whom got through via last week’s Instant Save, will sing in the finale. Lucia Flores-Wiseman will represent Team Adam, Renzo is competing for Team Legend, and Jaelen Johnston is hoping to take home the W for Team Kelsea.

This is Ballerini’s first season as a coach on The Voice, so she’s pulling really hard to get her win. The three guys all have at least one win under their belts, with Bublé taking home a victory during Season 26 in his inaugural season. Meanwhile, Levine is a three-time winner, but his last victory was way back during Season 9 in 2015. He left the show after Season 16 and didn’t return until this season, so winning with Lucia would be quite a comeback.

Meanwhile, this is Legend’s 10th season as a coach, but he’s only won one time (which was actually during his first season in 2019).

All five of the finalists bring something different to the table, but one thing they all have in common is that they have loyal coaches. Jadyn, Adam, Renzo, Lucia, and Jaelen have all been on their current coach’s teams since the beginning of the competition (i.e. they weren’t eliminated and saved by another coach at any point).

Who do you think will win The Voice Season 27? Vote in our poll below and make sure to share your thoughts in the comments section!

The Voice, Season 27 finale, Monday and Tuesday, May 19 and 2o, 8/7c, NBC