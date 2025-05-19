Like Maggie, We’ve Got You Covered For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Med Newsletter:

Chicago Med ended the penultimate episode of its 10th season with a surprise reveal: Hannah’s (Jessy Schram) pregnant! She got the news after she was undergoing tests to see if she could be a surrogate for her sister, Lizzie (Erin Anderson). Now, we have so many questions, including who the father is. Is it her ex-boyfriend Ripley (Luke Mitchell)? Someone else?

“I have very little to say about the father’s identity,” is all showrunner Allen MacDonald will tell TV Insider ahead of the Wednesday, May 21, finale.

But he does share more about Hannah’s headspace after that news, and while it may have looked like she was unhappy, that’s not necessarily the case. “I don’t think she’s happy or unhappy. I think she’s stunned. I think she’s shocked. She wasn’t expecting this and she’s having to process the information and on top of she’s got to tell the father and she’s got to tell her sister who she’s supposed to carry a child for, and this is going to throw the wrench in that. And I think I’m not spoiling much to say that when she does tell Lizzie near the top of the episode, it does not go well,” he previews.

Meanwhile, Griffin (Tim DeKay) rigged the system to ensure that his daughter, Alea, gets the set of lungs that Frost’s (Darren Barnet) cystic fibrosis patient should have; he claimed he just found doctors who saw Alea’s case as more dire. But, as Ripley pointed out, even with the new lungs, Alea’s chances of survival were extremely low. And with what he did, Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) said, he “signed his death warrant,” referring to the 12-year-old boy who’d been waiting for lungs for months. Sam Trammell guest starred as the boy’s father, and he’s back in the finale — and the promo shows he has a gun.

“The danger is very real. Sam Trammell’s character Walter is in an extremely charged and emotional and grief-stricken state of mind, and I think he feels like he’s been lied to,” MacDonald says. “I think he feels like he’s been misled. I think he correctly feels that his son was cheated out of a lifesaving organ and he’s not thinking rationally.”

What do you think of Hannah’s pregnancy? Who do you think the father is? And how worried are you about the storyline with Walter? Let us know in the comments section below.

