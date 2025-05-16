‘The Simpsons’ Announces New Millhouse Voice Actor Ahead of Season 36 Finale

Bart Simpsons’ best friend is changing. Well, sort of. Millhouse Van Houten, who has been Bart’s best friend since Season 1, is getting a new voice actor just in time for the finale of Season 36.

The character was voiced by Pamela Hayden for 35 years on The Simpsons, but she has since retired, so singer Kelly Macleod will step into the role. Hayden also voiced The Simpsons‘ next-door neighbor Rod (and sometimes Todd) Flanders, Chief Wigum’s wife, Sarah, Lisa Simpson’s friend, Janey Powell, and bully Jimbo Jones. Only Jones’ replacement, Parks and Rec actress Mo Collins, has been announced.

“It’s been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show, and to give voice to Milhouse (and Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, Malibu Stacy, and many others),” Hayden said in an Instagram video in November 2024. “Here’s to everyone who made this terrific ride I’ve been on possible.”

If fans want to hear Hayden’s voice, they will have to go back and watch old episodes because Macleod will voice Millhouse for the first time on the Sunday, May 18 season finale titled “Estranger Things,” according to Entertainment Weekly. The finale airs on Fox at 8/7c.

The episode description reads, “When Bart & Lisa stop watching Itchy & Scratchy together, Marge fears that they’ll start to drift apart… but she has no idea how bad things are about to get!”

The outlet reports that Macleod will only have a small part in the finale as Millhouse has one line in the episode. His voice will also sound different as he Bart, and his sister, Lisa, will all appear as adults.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Hayden (@pamelaahayden)

Macleod is no stranger to The Simpsons. She previously appeared in a Season 33 episode called “Bart the Cool Kid,” where she performed the song “Two Badges, One Mind.” The episode also starred The Weeknd and Michael Rapaport.

See her perform at a church service below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Breznik Macleod (@kelly.macleodmusic)

Macleod began her career as a member of the rock band Private Life, which has released two albums that were both produced by Eddie Van Halen. The band’s song “Touch Me” was featured on the soundtracks of both Wayne’s World and Gremlins 2: The New Batch. She also spent 10 years with the band The Sweet Potatoes and released a solo album in 2021.

Her acting career includes the short film Slice of Pie.

Macleod will continue to voice Millhouse into Season 37 and beyond.