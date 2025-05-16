‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Think Contestant Is Spitting Image of Kamala Harris

Wheel of Fortune broadcasting from the White House? Well, not exactly, but some fans think that one of the latest contestants looks like former Vice President Kamala Harris and her teammate kind of resembles her husband, Doug Emhoff.

Shirley King, from Henderson, Nevada, played against Steven Koller, from Palm Desert, California, and Danny Harrison, from Wilton Manors, Florida, on Thursday, May 15. The three game show contestants continued Bragging Rights Week, where they all know each other instead of being complete strangers. These friends are flight attendants who promise that the winner will take everyone out to dinner.

King had a similar hairstyle and color to Vice President Harris with shoulder-length brown curly hair. She also wore a pink blouse and black blazer, something that the vice president wore often. Her voice was even similar.

Harrison said that he calls King his “mom,” which is very similar to what Harris was nicknamed by her supporters — “Momala.”

“I came with the goal of beating you two because girl power,” she said, pointing to her friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Emhoff (@douglasemhoff)

However, the game didn’t start off too well for her as both Koller and Harrison solved the first two toss-ups. Koller also solved the first puzzle in the Jackpot round and took a big lead with $10,350. King still wasn’t on the board as Koller and Harrison solved the next two puzzles. Koller won a trip to Ireland.

King finally got on the board when she solved one of the three Triple Toss-Ups — “Moneyball” — for $2,000. That’s what she ended the game with. It was a close game between Koller and Harrison. Koller went home with $21,699. Harrison was the night’s big winner with $28,890.

During the Bonus Round, King and Koller stood behind Harrison as he spun the wheel. They looked like Harris and Emhoff. Koller wore a suit and had the same hairline as Emhoff, just like his opponent did with Harris.

He chose “What are you doing?” for the Bonus Round Puzzle. Wheel of Fortune gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” To round out the puzzle, Harrison chose “C,D,M, and A.” His puzzle then looked like “_A_ _N_ A _ _ _C_E.”

As the clock counted down, he said, “Making a…,” “Taking a…” But, the timer ran out before he could solve “Baking a Quiche.” He lost out on an additional $40,000. Despite this being the fourteenth Bonus Round loss, which fans are chalking up to Wheel running out of money, fans were more focused on King looking like Harris.

“Shirley reminds me of Kamala Harris,” an Instagram user said. See the Kamla and Doug look-a-likes below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

X users also chimed in.

kamala harris is on wheel of fortune pic.twitter.com/tp3lUPJRi9 — dysi (@drexdqueen) May 15, 2025

lmao I wasn’t wearing my glasses and thought the lady in the middle playing wheel of fortune is Kamala Harris😭😭😭 — fee (@buckleymurdock) May 15, 2025

Is that Kamala Harris? I see on Wheel of Fortune!!! pic.twitter.com/PKsGX2LAld — Oklahomabychoice (@twinabmom) May 15, 2025

What is Kamala Harris doing on wheel of fortune tonight? #WheelOfFortune — Jon (@Bowlymania) May 15, 2025

Kamala is on Wheel of Fortune pic.twitter.com/CCYZURi3cq — Chris (@Wasabiboys) May 15, 2025