How Does the ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival End & Will There Be More?

Meaghan Darwish
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Vaughan Murrae, Anthony Timpano, Justin Berfield, Jane Kaczmarek, Bryan Cranston, Christopher Masterson, Emy Coligado, Keeley Karsten, Frankie Muniz, and Kiana Madeira in 'Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair'
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Disney / David Bukach

What To Know

  • How did Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair end? We break down the final episode’s closing moments.
  • Plus, find out how it set up a potential spinoff.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair brought Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) and his family back to TV, but did the reunion reboot make room for more stories on the horizon? Warning: Spoilers for the Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair finale ahead!

Most of the four-episode special revolved around the celebration of Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and Hal’s (Bryan Cranston) wedding anniversary, culminating in a giant party celebration orchestrated by her. While fans know Hal’s romantic gestures are quite over the top, Lois had one wish, and it was for him to allow their actual anniversary day to be under her control.

The event made way for major reunions of fan-favorite characters, as well as for Malcolm’s daughter, Leah (Keeley Karsten), to experience her first family gathering after he kept her a secret for years. Lois honored her husband with a special video presentation featuring video messages from all of their children, revealing how much they love him, allowing the family patriarch to feel appreciated in a way he never has.

Jane Kaczmarek as Lois and Bryan Cranston as Hal in 'Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair'

David Bukach / Hulu / Disney / Courtesy: Everett Collection

It’s a sweet moment, but it also highlights Malcolm’s lack of attentiveness to his family as he sent in a poorly conceived segment, forcing him to get on stage and address his father from the heart. Just as the family is enjoying the celebration, Lois joins Hal on the dance floor, and Francis (Christopher Masterson) is up in the rafters, ready to pull the zipper on a bag of glitter for Hal’s final anniversary surprise for Lois.

Of course, none of it goes to plan, and the bag falls on top of Hal, before Francis falls on top of the bag, exploding in a cloud of glitter that is too much for their hall of guests to handle. The episode closes out with the family sitting together, realizing they won’t be getting their security deposit back on the space following the level of damage incurred.

A 'Malcolm in the Middle' Spinoff Next? Cast Talks Revival & Future for the Family
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A 'Malcolm in the Middle' Spinoff Next? Cast Talks Revival & Future for the Family

Still, the future seems bright as Malcolm realizes he can’t fully turn his back on his family, and Leah also finds a connection with her family and their extended friends, hinting at their shared future moving forward.

While it’s not clear if these characters will be back for more, there’s no denying the reboot feels like the launching pad for a Leah-centric spinoff, especially since she talks to the camera in the same way Malcolm does. Could a spinoff be on the horizon, and would you watch? Let us know in the comments section below, and we’ll keep you updated on any news.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, Streaming now, Hulu

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair key art
Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston

Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz

Jane Kaczmarek

Jane Kaczmarek

Christopher Kennedy Masterson

Christopher Kennedy Masterson

Justin Berfield

Justin Berfield

Emy Coligado

Emy Coligado

Keeley Karsten

Vaughan Murrae

Vaughan Murrae

Kiana Madeira

Kiana Madeira

Caleb Ellsworth-Clark

Full Cast & Crew

Hulu

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Comedy

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Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair

Bryan Cranston

Christopher Masterson

Frankie Muniz

Jane Kaczmarek

Justin Berfield




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