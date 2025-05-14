Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

Remember back in 9-1-1 Season 1 when Buck (Oliver Stark) went on a date with Abby (Connie Britton), and he choked on bread so she had to perform a tracheostomy on him? The episode ended with Bobby (Peter Krause) stopping by to check on Buck in the hospital. Well, as Oliver Stark revealed to TV Insider when he and Aisha Hinds stopped by ahead of the Season 8 finale and played a game of Knock Your Blocks Off (the full video of which will be coming at a later date, but you can watch a clip below), that moment came up.

He was asked which love triangle he has strong opinions on, and he picked a moment from all the way back at the beginning of 9-1-1.

“This is going to be a big throwback,” Oliver Stark said. “Do you remember in Season 1 of the show? I was in a hospital bed because 9-1-1, Abby — Connie Britton — was at my bedside. And, R.I.P., Bobby Nash walks in, and the original plan was that there was going to be a little love triangle there. My strong feelings for that were, I remember at the time being like, ‘No, what do you mean? No, that’s Buck and Abby. You can’t.’ I was really, like it was my own relationship, against it, so I’m glad it didn’t work out. I’m glad we never went down that road.”

Aisha Hinds agreed, “That would ensue very strong [feelings].”

That moment came in Season 1 Episode 6 “Heartbreaker.” Bobby noted that Abby saved Buck’s life, and the surgeon told him she did an impressive job. She was just trying not to think about it. Bobby also offered to sit with Buck since she’d already had a traumatic night, but she wanted to stay. “I’d love the company, thought,” she said, and he sat with her. After a brief conversation about Valentine’s Day and being a first responder, he suggested she could use coffee, and they left to get some.

Would you have wanted to see a love triangle between Buck, Abby, and Bobby in Season 1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

9-1-1, Season 8 Finale, Thursday, May 15, 8/7c, ABC