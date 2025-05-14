John Walsh’s Dirty Dozen, Hunt for Bin Laden, ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Returns, ‘Office’ Games on ABC
America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh looks back at a “dirty dozen” of the show’s most memorable captures. A Netflix docuseries tracks the decade-long manhunt for 9/11 mastermind Osama bid Laden. The CW‘s romantic drama Sullivan’s Crossing returns for a third season. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune stages a reunion of The Office cast members.
America’s Most Wanted: John Walsh’s Dirty Dozen
Since its premiere way back in 1988, some 1,100 episodes ago, America’s Most Wanted has captured more fugitives (at last count 1,198) than there have been episodes. To commemorate the milestone, host John Walsh scours the show’s tape vault and, with son Callahan, revisits a “dirty dozen” of the most memorable takedowns. Walsh’s anti-crime crusade continues with new AMW episodes on Mondays.
American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden
A three-part docuseries tracks the decade-long search for the notorious terrorist Osama bin Laden, co-founder of Al-Qaeda and mastermind of 2001’s devastating 9/11 attacks on American soil. After a number of frustrating near-misses during two administrations, President Obama orders a risky SEAL raid of a Pakistan compound in May 2011 — and the rest is history.
Sullivan’s Crossing
The Canadian soap returns for its third season, jumping ahead several months after the diner fire from the Season 2 cliffhanger. Former Bostonian Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) has taken the plunge, deciding to stay put in the coastal Nova Scotia hamlet and give up her neurosurgery career after pledging her devotion to Cal Jones (One Tree Hill‘s Chad Michael Murray) and to help her dad, Sully (Gilmore Girls‘ Scott Patterson), run his campground.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Just days after NBCUniversal confirmed a spinoff of The Office (titled The Paper) will begin streaming on Peacock in the fall, members of the original NBC Office cast reunite to spin the wheel and play for charity. Rainn Wilson, Ellie Kemper, and Oscar Nuñez (who’s also in The Paper) are the guests, with Pat Sajak and Vanna White the iconic hosts. Followed by the fifth and sixth “knockout” games of Jeopardy! Masters (9/8c), where last year’s champ Victoria Groce takes on Matt Amodio and Adriana Harmeyer, then in the second game, Tournament of Champions winner Neilesh Vinjamuri faces Juveria Zaheer, and Brad Rutter, the results determining who moves on to next week’s quarterfinals.
The Studio
Having survived the ordeal at the Golden Globes, the shaky brain trust at Continental Studios moves on to the high-profile CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas, with six weeks until the launch of the Kool-Aid movie and one week until the season finale of the sharp Hollywood satire. With industry rumors rattling studio head Matt’s (Seth Rogen) composure, he vows to throw the coolest shindig ever. And if you predict his party favor of mushrooms is going to backfire spectacularly, you’ve been watching this show. As you should.
INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:
- Chicago Med (8/7c, NBC): It’s back to business on the hospital drama, with cases involving a young cystic fibrosis patient in need of new lungs, and a tech billionaire’s daughter fighting leukemia. Followed by Chicago Fire (9/8c), with Severide (Taylor Kinney) investigating a car fire; and Chicago P.D. (10/9c), where the Intelligence showdown with Deputy Chief Reid (The Pitt‘s Shawn Hatosy) heats up.
- Survivor (8/7c, CBS): Letters from home ease the tension as the Final Six compete with an eye toward next week’s finale. Followed by the penultimate episode of The Amazing Race (9:30/8:30c), with the four remaining teams traversing Portugal in hopes of making it to Thursday’s season finale.
- TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber? (9/8c, Fox): Inquiring minds apparently want to know.
- Ghost Adventures (10/9c, Discovery): The crew explores California’s reputedly haunted Rispin Mansion, which has been sealed off since the last paranormal investigation in 2012 ended on a terrifying note.
ON THE STREAM:
- Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney (streaming on Netflix): The guest list is, to put it mildly, eclectic on this offbeat talk show, including Alanis Morissette, Amy Sedaris, Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne, Sean Penn, Sigourney Weaver, Steve Guttenberg, Patton Oswalt, and Sarah Silverman.
- Carême (streaming on Apple TV+): The savory historical drama set in Napoleonic France finds the young chef (Benjamin Voisin) improvising in a foreign kitchen as he prepares a high-stakes meal for the exiled King Louis XVIII.
- Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute (streaming on Peacock): If Tuesday’s prime-time special on NBC left you wanting more, the extended and uncensored version is now available for streaming.