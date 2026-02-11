‘Spider-Noir’ First Look: See the Series in Color vs. Black & White (PHOTOS)

When Spider-Noir hits Prime Video later this spring, fans of the webslinger will have a choice of whether to watch the new series in full “true hue” color or black and white (or, at least, which way to watch first).

Now that the streamer has revealed the first batch of first-look images of the series, we can finally see what that choice will look like in practice!

Below, find side-by-sides of the still images released so far, both in colorized format and two-toned, along with some key details that have been revealed about the leading characters in the story!

Spider-Noir, Series Premiere Spring 2026, Prime Video