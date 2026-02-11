‘Spider-Noir’ First Look: See the Series in Color vs. Black & White (PHOTOS)

When Spider-Noir hits Prime Video later this spring, fans of the webslinger will have a choice of whether to watch the new series in full “true hue” color or black and white (or, at least, which way to watch first).

Now that the streamer has revealed the first batch of first-look images of the series, we can finally see what that choice will look like in practice!

Below, find side-by-sides of the still images released so far, both in colorized format and two-toned, along with some key details that have been revealed about the leading characters in the story!

The description for Nicolas Cage‘s character tells us, “Back in the day, Ben Reilly was the superhero known as ‘The Spider.’ After a personal tragedy, he stepped away from his heroic alter ego. Only an extraordinary case could call this down-on-his-luck private investigator to drop the ordinary man act and put his mask back on.”

Lamorne Morris stars as Robbie Robertson, whose description reads, “A dedicated journalist trying to make it in 1930s New York with the odds stacked against him. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career as well as his best friend, Ben.”

Karen Rodriguez’s Janet’s official description is, “Smart, scrappy, and loyal secretary to Ben Reilly. She wants to help her boss and his small business become successful, and she has zero problem speaking truth to power.”

Li Jun Li’s Cat Hardy is described as, “The star attraction at the premiere nightclub in New York. It may seem like she is always looking out for herself, but the truth is more complex than meets the eye.”

The logline for the show reads, ”

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic “Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly, a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.”

The cast of the series also includes Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson. Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

