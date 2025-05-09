Come on down for a two-night event. The Price Is Right At Night has announced its final two episodes of the season. And one lucky fan has the opportunity to win up to $200,000.

The number one series in daytime returns to primetime on Monday, May 12 and 19 at 8/9c on CBS. Drew Carey returns as the host and invites contestants to “come on down!” for the chance to play for luxury cars, premium vacations, and huge cash prizes.

On May 12, the popular Shell Game returns. In this game, four shells are on the table. One of them conceals a ball. Carey mixes up the shells, so no one knows where the ball is. The game show contestant is then shown four small prizes, each with an incorrect price on them. They have to guess whether the price shown is higher or lower than the actual price. Each correct answer earns a prize and a chip. They use the chips to mark which shell they think the ball is under. Once all four prizes are guessed, the shells are removed to reveal the ball. If the contestant puts the chip on the one with the ball under it, they win the larger prize.

Contestant Sharyn will play Grid Lock for a Porsche electric vehicle worth over $90,000. In Grid Lock, contestants are given the first number of the car. They have to guess the second two by selecting from two sets of numbers on the next set of cars. They then select the last two on the set after that. If they are wrong, they get one more chance. If they are then right on the second chance, they win the car.

On May 19, a twist in the popular game Hole in One gives a player named Michael a chance to win two cars. In Hole-In-One, contestants have to play golf and try to get a hole-in-one from a certain distance away. Their distance is determined by how many correct grocery store item prices they guess. However, for this round, Drew Carey told Michael that he could choose to try and get the ball in past the windmill to win a car. If he kept the windmill on, he would have the chance to win two cars.

“I’m keeping the windmill,” Michael laughed.

Another contestant that night will play Hot Seat to try and win up to $200,000. The game is normally played for $20,000 on the daytime game show. For this game, the contestant will sit in the titular “Hot Seat” and be shown five small prizes, each with a price. They then have 35 seconds to hit a red button if the price is higher or a blue button if it’s lower than the prices shown. The Hot Seat will move The Price Is Right player down the line behind each item. After locking in all five guesses or running out of time, whichever comes first, the contestant is told that all the right guesses will be revealed first before any wrong guesses, but in no particular order otherwise.

The Hot Seat then moves to each item to reveal its price. Each correct guess moves the player to the next cash prize on the ladder. The contestant can walk away with their winnings at any time because if a wrong guess is revealed and they go for it, the game ends and all cash they have won so far is lost, but the contestant gets to keep any small prizes won up to that point.

