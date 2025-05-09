Colter’s (Justin Hartley) going home in the Tracker Season 2 finale. Wendy Crewson returns as his mother for the first time this season, and we’ll have to see if she’ll give him any answers about what happened the night his father died when he was a kid.

“I think Colter comes home, and he realizes two things. He realizes that this town of Echo Ridge has changed. It’s a darker place, and it goes to this theory … I have — and I know Justin shares quite a bit, too — which is like there’s a dark underbelly to the world out there, and I think that’s always what he’s interacting with and it’s right in his backyard,” executive producer Elwood Reid tells TV Insider. “And then concurrently to that, he learns vis-a-vis the case, a very, very left field piece of evidence that gives him a key to his past.”

In the aptly titled Season 2 finale, “Echo Ridge,” airing on Sunday, May 11, Colter returns to Echo Ridge to investigate a diner owner’s disappearance, only to uncover a decades-old kidnapping and a shocking family secret.

As the series premiere revealed, Colter’s father was killed when he was a kid. At first, Colter thought his brother Russell (Jensen Ackles) was involved, but after the two (finally) talked, Russell pleaded his innocence (Colter believed him) and revealed someone else was there that night. He also revealed that he’d seen their mother talking to the man he saw that night, and she’d said it would be best if he left and kept quiet about what happened after her husband’s death.

In the penultimate episode of Season 2, Colter’s sister Dory (Melissa Roxburgh) brought a box of their father’s stuff to him. He opened it and found papers, a box of rocks, and a phone number. The episode ended with him calling the number, but it had been disconnected.

Tracker, Season 2 Finale, Sunday, May 11, 8/7c, CBS