[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Tracker Season 2 Episode 19 “Rules of the Game.”]

Well, we’re finally getting answers about that box Lizzy (Jennifer Morrison) told Colter (Justin Hartley) about that she sent to his sister Dory (Melissa Roxburgh) at the end of Tracker Season 1. Roxburgh returns in the penultimate episode of Season 2 to deliver that box to Colter.

The siblings meet up in his Airstream; he likes being able to leave when he needs to, he explains, when she brings up that he could’ve stayed in her house. “Right, yes, your brand,” Dory remarks. But as Colter sees it, the Airstream has everything he needs. He was driving through and wanted to see his little sister.

Dory brought the box, with their father’s name on it, and has an hour before her next class so wonders if he wants to go through it together or wait for her to leave. She ready through it, and while there is research and notes, there’s no smoking gun. She hasn’t told their mother about it but says he can. Ashton Shaw’s work on zero-point energy was ahead of the curve, she says, but while their father was a genius, he was losing his mind at the end. Colter suggests that he gave the box to Lizzy’s mom because he was talking about people stealing ideas, but Dory doesn’t let him forget they were also having an affair. Colter thinks the fight their dad and Lizzy’s mom had when he dropped off the box was possibly him pressuring her to do something about it since he’d lost his academic credibility.

Colter also thinks that something in the box is connected to what happened to their father the night he died. He fills Dory in on him and Russell (Jensen Ackles) running into a government spook who knew a lot about their father. What if Ashton wasn’t paranoid and his research got him killed? Their father did make a lot of enemies over the years.

While Colter does originally agree to dinner, when Reenie (Fiona Rene) calls for his help when his client’s assistant goes missing, he heads out. Dory’s not surprised, and she leaves her brother with a hug and advice: “Just do not obsess over this, don’t pick up where dad left off, you know how that ends.”

The rest of the episode is dedicated to the case-of-the-week, though Colter does open the box in the final moments and begin sorting through the contents. Those include papers, a small box of rocks, and a notebook with, hidden inside the spine, a folded-up piece of paper. On it is a phone number, but when Colter calls it, the number has been disconnected or is no longer in service. We’ll have to wait until the May 11 finale for (hopefully) any answers. The good news? At least we already know Tracker has been renewed for Season 3.

Tracker, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS