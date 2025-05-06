‘Andor’ Takes Action, ‘Big Bang’ Reunion on ‘Night Court,’ ‘FBI’ vs. AI, John Wayne the Quintessential Cowboy

The Star Wars prequel Andor shifts into high gear when the Empire enacts its diabolical plan against the planet Ghorman. The season finale of Night Court stages a Big Bang Theory reunion between Melissa Rauch and Simon Helberg. FBI takes on AI when artificial intelligence is suspected in the killing of a CEO. A mini marathon of John Wayne classics presents the movie star as the “Quintessential Cowboy.”

Lucasfilm

Andor

“The death of truth is the ultimate victory of evil,” proclaims Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), risking everything by speaking out as the Star Wars political allegory ratchets up the action in its third batch of gripping episodes. Reluctant revolutionary Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) can run from destiny for only so long, and with the Empire weaponizing disinformation as a ruse to decimate the planet Ghorman and seize its precious resources, it’s time for the rebel forces to get organized and get busy.

Nicole Weingart / NBC

Night Court

Season Finale 8/7c

They were such a cute couple on The Big Bang Theory as Howard and Bernadette, and Simon Helberg is about to turn costar Melissa Rauch’s world upside down again when he makes an appearance in the rebooted sitcom’s Season 3 finale (at 8:30/7:30c) as a “mysterious stranger” disrupting Judge Abby’s (Rauch) composure. Another player from the Big Bang universe, Young Sheldon‘s Raegan Revord, guest-stars as a teenage runaway in an homage to a 1984 episode from the original series that featured Michael J. Fox. In the first of two back-to-back episodes (starting at 8/7c), Shrinking‘s Michael Urie guest-stars as a so-called “fun judge,” with Marsha Warfield returning as former bailiff Roz, making waves with her appearance in a courthouse welcome video.

Bennett Raglin / CBS

FBI

8/7c

AI is everywhere these days, and could be the culprit in the mysterious bombing death of an electric car company’s CEO within his supposedly secure penthouse. Sounds like a job for the mothership’s crew. With only a few weeks left before the franchise’s spinoffs sign off for good, FBI: International (9/8c) finds the Fly Team heading to Belgrade, Serbia, for a perilous three-way prisoner swap; and on FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c), the Fugitive Task Force is on the case after a New Jersey mayor is kidnapped.

20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Everett Collection

The Big Trail

A monthlong movie series on Tuesdays and Thursdays explores one of the most enduring genres in all of American cinema: the Western. And no actor embodies the “quintessential cowboy” more iconically than John Wayne, the focus of a night of programming subtitled “John Wayne and the Idea of America.” The lineup begins with his first starring role in 1930’s The Big Trail (at 8/7c), set on the Oregon Trail, followed by Wayne’s breakthrough role as the Ringo Kid in John Ford‘s 1939 classic Stagecoach (10:15/9:15), Howard Hawks‘ emotionally complex Red River (midnight/11c) from 1948, and the 1962 epic How the West Was Won (2:30 am/1:30c) overnight.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: