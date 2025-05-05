Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The British royal family might be thousands of miles away — both physically and metaphorically — but Ana Navarro still feels the pain of the family’s ongoing rift in a very up-close and personal way. On Monday’s (May 5) edition of The View, the cohost drew an emotional comparison between Prince Harry‘s interview with The BBC, in which he expressed his hope for a reconciliation with his estranged father, King Charles III, to something she is experiencing in her own life.

First, the cohosts reviewed footage of the sit-down, in which Harry said he would “love” to reunite with his dad, especially after the king’s cancer diagnosis, and added, “Life is precious.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin was the first to speak on the issue and invoked a line from Jeremy Renner‘s tear-jerking interview last week in which he revealed that in the moments before death, the only thing that matters is love. “I think everyone roots for there to be reconciliation,” Griffin added. “Watching this, I kind of felt like it was a hail mary, like he’s probably made outreach, not heard back. I can’t speak to why he hasn’t heard back or whatever, but I think that he must have thought, ‘If I go out there on the BBC, perhaps that’s a way to signal to my father in this period that you have left, I do want to talk and reopen those lines of communication.’ And I root for it.”

Then, it was Sunny Hostin‘s turn, and she reminded audiences that the legal fight at issue was over the royal family’s decision to strip Harry of security detail after he left the palace and said his claims were legitimate. “There’s a lot of exposure, not only for him, but for the Duchess, Meghan [Markle], his wife, and his two children, and he wants to go and show them his home country. And so that was stripped away from him because he decided that he didn’t want the official duties. And a point that he made during that interview, which I thought was striking, is that there are people that serve their country but then leave public service, but always have that protection for the rest of their lives because they’re different. This is a man who was born into a family, born into that duty, spent tours in Afghanistan, and served his country for 35 years. I think that that does warrant the security.”

Then, Navarro got her turn to talk about the issue and drew a direct and surprisingly raw connection to her own family strains. “This struck me pretty well. All three of you have met my father. You know how incredibly close I have been with him, huge. My entire life, it’s been he’s my touchstone. I’ve had him on a pedestal my entire life,” she remembered. “I’m going through this. I think there’s a lot of families that might not be princes, may not be kings, that are going through family, very painful family infringement, where there’s these two sides are at an impasse, and it is very, very hard because sometimes there’s so many layers of things that have happened, history of lies, of pain.”

Navarro then went on to note that since her father is 85 years old, the chance of reconciling is running out more every day. “When you have that tick-tock in your head… [Harry’s] father has cancer, mine is 85 years old… That’s even more present in your mind. It is very d*** hard, and I think it takes a lot of processing and a lot of humility. It also takes both sides. I don’t think it’s something that can be done unilaterally. So as somebody that’s going through it and hopes to be able to work it out, I really hope that they get the chance to reconcile because my biggest fear is not reconciling with my father and then having regrets my entire life.”

She went on to joke, “But girl, that’s going to take some liquor and some intercession from Pope Francis now that he’s up there.”

Sara Haines was the next to talk about Prince Harry’s BBC interview and the larger strain between himself and the royal family and offered some justification to the palace’s dismissal of his words. “I look at how he broke so much with the royal family, because, Sunny, you alluded to, it was important for he and Meghan to have say in what what people knew about their story, which was important. But I do think now looking at it from a royal family, which is not relatable for me, but you don’t break with, as Meghan called ‘the firm,’ and they came out, and they did a sit down with Oprah [Winfrey], they did a book, they did a documentary. I think the levels in which a royal family who’s all about pent-up tight stretch — I’m not saying is the right way to do it, but I think … there were going to be consequences, and I think, sadly, this might be one of them.”

After Haines’ turn, Navarro decided to return to the personal impact of his story saying, “I can tell you, I miss my father, and I’m sure he misses me, but it is just very difficult to take that first step, and I think it takes a lot of processing.” She then addressed Whoopi Goldberg to say, “This is something you and I have spoken about a lot because you’re on the other side of it, having lost your mother, having lost your brother, and knowing that sometimes you don’t get a second chance.”

Goldberg concluded the “Hot Topic” conversation by offering a piece of advice to audience members who might be experiencing a similar familial staring. “I always say, say whatever you need to say while people are breathing and walking around and are mad at you today. Say what you need to say. That’s when you need to tell people that you love them when they’re really pissed at you because that’s when stuff happens, and you’re not ready for it… You can’t leave these things unsaid. When you leave stuff unsaid and people disappear, there’s nothing you can do. It’s done. Don’t leave it unsaid.”

