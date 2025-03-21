Ana Navarro Makes Jaw-Dropping Marriage Confession on ‘The View’

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Ana Navarro got put on the spot during Friday’s (March 21) edition of The View after she made a confession about her marriage that intrigued her cohosts into prying for more details while live on air.

The NSFW conversation began with a discussion of Running Point star Kate Hudson‘s recent comments that sex gets better with age because you stop worrying about making it “pretty.”

“I kind of agree with her that the older you get, the less inhibited you are, the more you know about the stuff and what buttons to push and pull and press and you know,” Navarro said.

“What are you pulling?! Wow!” Sara Haines asked with surprise.

“I’m not clear what she’s trying to tell us here,” Joy Behar said.

From there, Haines attempted to explain, saying, “I think it’s about getting more comfortable in your skin.”

Navarro then offered, “Don’t you know your own body at 40 better than you knew it at 20?”

“I haven’t looked at my body in 40 years,” Behar claimed.

“Listen, I’m in my 50s, but sex in your 40s is great. It’s really good,” Sunny Hostin added.

Behar insisted, though, “Menopause ruins your sex life, your libido … You get to the point you’re so hot, you don’t want anyone on top of you, you’re ready to join a convent.”

After Navarro noted that there are “things now that you can take” to increase libido, Behar joked, “You mean like another guy? That helps a lot of times. Somebody new… I mean, I’m not doing it, but a new person can be — why do you think people commit adultery?”

Navarro argued it was “boredom,” but she insisted that when it comes to her marriage to political lobbyist Al Cárdenas, that won’t be an issue. “Can I tell you something? I have now invested way too much time training Al to have great sex to go train somebody else.”

“Give us a tip, like what? You have 47 seconds,” Behar asked pointedly.

“You know, like positions that maybe work better than others…” she answered sheepishly. As the crowd grew raucous with delight over the steamy sidetrack, Navarro continued, “Are you b****es going to make me blush on national TV?”

That’s when Behar decided to “save” her by calling for a commercial break.

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC