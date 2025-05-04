‘SNL’ Mocks Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson’s 49-Year Age Gap: ‘Make Girlfriends Young Again’

After former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick sat down for an uncomfortable CBS News Sunday Morning interview and refused to reveal how he met much-younger girlfriend Jordon Hudson, Saturday Night Live riffed on the couple’s 49-year age gap.

In the cold open of Saturday’s SNL episode, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller (played by Mikey Day) gets President Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) to sign an executive order making it “socially acceptable for a man in his 70s to date a 24-year-old.”

Putting pen to paper, Johnson’s Trump responds, “That’s right. We’re calling it the Belichick Law. We’re going to make girlfriends young again. Old men can now date far younger women. We like that. It’s hot! But in reverse, it’s quite disgusting, right? Very Dateline.”

In an interview that aired on CBS News Sunday Morning last weekend, 24-year-old Hudson was a “constant presence” during Tony Dokoupil’s sit-down with 73-year-old Belichick, as Dokoupil put it.

The coach did answer a Dokoupil’s question about how dealing with the public’s fascination with the relationship. “Never been too worried about what everybody else thinks,” Belichick says. “Just try to do what I feel like is what’s best for me and what’s right.”

But when Dokoupil asked Belichick how he and Hudson met, Hudson shut down the question. “We’re not talking about this,” she said.

On X, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy called the segment “the most awkward Bill Belichick interview I’ve ever seen,” TV host Piers Morgan called it “utterly excruciating,” and Fox Sports contributor Jared Smith called it “8 minutes of visual evidence why NFL teams didn’t want to hire Bill Belichick.”

ESPN’s Peter Burns, meanwhile, wrote, “I’ve watched this at least 20 times and I keep coming back to the same conclusion. Belichick might be being held against his will. We need to save that man.”

In a statement after the interview, Belichick said that he told his Simon & Schuster publicist that any promotional interviews would focus only on the contents of his new book, The Art of Winning, and that Dokoupil and the CBS producers introduced unrelated topics.

“After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion,” the coach said. “She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track. Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.”

A CBS News spokesperson responded, saying, “When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview. There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC