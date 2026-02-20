‘Tracker’: Justin Hartley Previews Sofia Pernas’ Return, Says Billie ‘Is Really There’ for Colter

What To Know Tracker returns on March 1 with some heroics from Colter after the fall finale cliffhanger.

Justin Hartley previews the midseason premiere and his wife Sofia Pernas’ return as Billie to help Colter.

Colter (Justin Hartley) may travel around by himself, helping those who need it on Tracker, but even he can’t always get by on his own. Fortunately, he has a great group of friends he can call on when he needs them, including fellow rewardist Billie, played by Sofia Pernas (Hartley’s wife).

Last we saw Colter, things weren’t looking good. He was helping Keaton (Brent Sexton) look for his missing partner, only to land in the middle of a conspiracy involving bodies buried on a farm and crime bosses. The fall finale ended with Keaton shot and Colter trying to get him to a hospital, only for their car to be shot at and end up going off the road. Now, in the March 1 midseason premiere, Colter’s injured and framed for murder, and the only one he can turn to is Billie as he tries to get to the truth.

Below, Justin Hartley previews the CBS drama’s midseason return.

Last time we saw Colter, he was in a rough situation. He was trying to get Keaton to the hospital. They were shot at, the car went off the road, and flipped. Showrunner Elwood Reid told me that Colter does something heroic in Episode 10. What can you preview?

Justin Hartley: He does a lot of heroic things, I think, in Episode 10. He’s in a really bad way when we find him. He’s banged up, and he’s still in this predicament where he’s got to get his friend to the hospital — try to figure out, first of all, if his friend is even alive, and then he’s got to figure out how to get him help. They’re in the middle of nowhere, he’s got no cell signal or whatever. He’s got to get to safety. He’s being chased, and he’s got to use his wits to figure out a way out of this. And his normal go-to, Randy [Chris Lee] and Reenie [Fiona Rene], they’ve been compromised as well, so he can’t really rely on them for any help. He doesn’t want to get them into any danger that he’s caught up in. So, he has to go a different route and finds an old, reliable confidant in Billie.

I was going to say, it’s always great to have Sofia back. I love seeing Billie.

Isn’t she great?

Yeah. So, how is she going to help Colter? What can you preview?

Well, look, they have a sordid past, but a really deep past, and I think they really care about each other. And his life went a certain way, and her life went a certain way, and I think at the end of the day, they probably wish they would’ve ended up together. They probably ask questions, I wonder what if kind of thing. What if that would’ve happened, or what if it would’ve worked out? She’s happy to help him, and look, I mean, she puts herself in harm’s way for this guy. She really cares about him, and she shows up for him when, quite frankly, she doesn’t have to. She’s not obligated to do any of that. She doesn’t really owe him anything. In fact, he’s the one that keeps tallying up the IOUs to her. But in true Billie fashion, she comes in, and she is really there for him in a way that a lot of — he doesn’t have a lot of that in his life. He’s usually there for other people. There’s a point at the end of the episode where she asks him a very simple question, but it’s a very honest question, and it’s just, how are you? It’s something that he’s, I don’t think, ever heard someone asking about how he’s doing. So, it’s a sweet moment when you wouldn’t expect it.

Yeah, because it feels like these are two people can really understand what they’re doing, like no one else can. And I think that’s also why we see them growing closer and closer every time they meet.

Yeah, I think you’re right. That’s our goal anyway, so I’m glad you’re that.

And then you have a great Mistresses reunion in the fall finale and this episode. So, talk about having Jes Macallan in these episodes because Elwood told me it was your idea to have her on.

Yeah, she’s really great. I mean, the truth is, I think everybody wanted her on. I didn’t have to convince anybody, but it was just finding the right role for her and something that was worth it. I think we’re not interested in having people on just for the sake of having them on. It’s like, well, what’s a meaningful role where they could come on and leave a lasting impact, and it makes sense to drag this person out of their home and come play with us in what are not always favorable conditions? And we found a great role for her. She crushed it. She did a really good job. I mean, I believe her in that role, and she’s such an honest actor and a really good performer. And it was good to see her again, of course. But yeah, working with her was wonderful.

Tracker, Midseason Premiere, Sunday, March 1, 9/8c, CBS