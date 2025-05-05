“People think this job is about staring down evil, but it’s not,” Prentiss (Paget Brewster) tells Tyler (RJ Hatanaka) in the Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 trailer. “It’s about loss.”

That, written by Jayne Archer, “is some of the best dialogue I’ve ever had the honor of saying onscreen. It is so well written,” Paget Brewster raves to TV Insider ahead of the suspense drama’s return for its third season on Paramount+ on Thursday, May 8.

“I never remember lines. The speech is about you’re now a member of this team and you beat out a lot of hotshots for it because their mistake is thinking that this job is about staring down evil, but it’s not. It’s about loss,” explains Brewster. “And Tyler’s character has suffered the loss of his sister, and that’s how he became involved in the case. He was going to take out Voit [Zach Gilford] himself in Season 1 on Paramount+. And so the idea that you have to comprehend what’s at stake if you’re dealing with a serial killer. They have a loss, but they’re creating loss. And if you can’t understand what the victims need, what the families need, you can’t just be a hotshot with a gun.”

She continues, “It’s not just being a tough guy. It’s a psychological study of humanity that requires humanity, not tough guy guns, not, oh, she’s a badass bitch. It’s really specifically with profilers getting inside the mind of the person to stop them from hurting more people. It’s that simple, but it’s the most complex thing to explain and I love that scene. I can’t wait [for people to see it].”

Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up six months after last season left off with Voit being attacked in prison, leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin wreaking havoc all over the country. In order to stop this nefarious group from killing more innocents, the BAU (Behavioral Analysis Unit) is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit who has his own agenda.

Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 18 Premiere, Thursday, May 8, Paramount+