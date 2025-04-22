Joe Scarborough Lays Into Elon Musk in Fiery ‘Morning Joe’ Debate

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough didn’t mince his words on Tuesday’s (April 22) edition of Morning Joe as he blasted Elon Musk ahead of Tesla’s first quarter financial reports.

Morning Joe co-host Jonathan Lemire touched on the upcoming Tesla financial call on Tuesday, where he speculated, “Some people believe that Musk in that call might reveal how much longer he’s going to stay working for the administration.”

This comes after Musk’s company’s stock plummeted 50 per cent from its record high since he associated himself with President Donald Trump‘s administration. As part of his duties, Musk heads up the non-official Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has seen him advising Trump on widespread cuts to federal employees.

Scarborough shared his thoughts on the Tesla stock drop, saying, “Their problem is, part of the problem is a political problem. Obviously, the very areas where he used to get the most, you know, whether you look at California or, let’s just say, bluer states where he’d find most of his customers, those sales are drying up.”

The host continued, “You look at France, you look at Germany, you look at the [electric vehicle] sales in Europe getting absolutely pounded because, again, [Musk] got involved unnecessarily in far-right politics to little to no effect.”

“All he’s doing is damaging his brand, and then China, I mean, if this were just politics, that would be one problem with Tesla,” Scarborough added. “The problem is he’s getting lapped in China on technology.”

Scarborough went on to say, “I’m not giving Elon Musk advice, but the last thing this guy needs to do right now when he’s getting pounded is what is he lost 100, $150 billion. I think it is time to go back to your day job. I mean, he’s getting pounded. Tesla is getting routed.”

Lemire responded, “There’s certainly a widespread belief that Musk will start to wind down, maybe rapidly, his time with the administration in order to try to pilot and right the ship with Tesla. But he’s got a lot of obstacles, self-created obstacles in front of him.”

You can watch a video of the conversation here.