People tuned in to the 9-1-1 episode that killed off the 118’s captain, Bobby Nash (Peter Krause), in big numbers.

After seven days of viewing on ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and digital platforms, the drama has scored 8.45 million total viewers and a 1.74 rating in the key demo among adults 18-49. That’s slightly up over the previous week in viewers (8.43 million) and double digits in the demo (1.57 rating). It’s also the highest rating in that key demo in five months, since the November 7, 2024, episode, “Confessions.”

The April 17 episode was also 9-1-1‘s top-performing episode on streaming since the Season 8 premiere, on September 27, 2024, based on seven-day views on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Linearly, the show was watched by 5.64 million and received a 0.56 rating in the key demo, rising by double digits over the show’s initial Live+Same Day audience in Total Viewers (+48%; vs. 3.81 million) and Adults 18-49 (+56%; vs. 0.36 rating).

Bobby died after he was exposed to the same super-strain of CCHF (Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever) that Chimney (Kenneth Choi) was and he gave the only dose of the anti-viral to the other firefighter, knowing he was infected. He had a heartbreaking goodbye with his wife, Athena (Angela Bassett). Showrunner Tim Minear told TV Insider it was a strictly creative decision.

“Nobody wanted Peter to leave, most of all me, but I just felt like we’re going into Season 9 and it would’ve been comfortable to keep everything status quo and happy happy,” Minear explained. “But it’s a first responder show, and I put these people in life and death situations, except you could probably look at it and say I just put them in life situations because no one ever dies. So it just felt like it was time.”

This week’s 9-1-1, Season 8 Episode 16, “The Last Alarm,” airing on Thursday, May 1, will see the 118 grieving and holding the funeral for Bobby. And, despite her own grief, Athena re-investigates the death of a child to help a grieving mother.

