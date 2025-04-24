‘GMA’s Sam Champion Says Goodbye to His Rooftop Garden

Sam Champion is putting his gardening days behind him as he’s moving out of his New York City apartment amid ABC’s move to Disney’s new headquarters at 7 Hudson Square.

The Good Morning America weather anchor, who often shares photos and videos of his beautiful rooftop garden, revealed the news on Sunday (April 20) alongside a shirtless photo of himself hanging out in his iconic rooftop haven.

“It’s the last spring in the #rooftopgardenNYC ! I need to do some general plant care because all of these bushes, and trees, will be going to friends for their gardens!” Champion wrote.

The meteorologist, who shares the NYC apartment with his husband, Rubem Robierb, went on to explain why he has to say goodbye to his beloved garden.

“For those of you who ask why we are giving this up… We’re moving downtown to be closer to our new Disney Headquarters and I just haven’t found a great space with a rooftop garden…(feel free to reach out if you know of one in the financial district)!” he shared.

Champion continued, “Rubem and I will continue to look for a few more days, but we are just about ready to make our decision on where our new home will be!”

Good Morning America, which is currently located in Times Square, is one of several ABC shows moving to the new headquarters. The View and Live With Kelly and Mark have already made the move, with GMA set to join them at the 7 Hudson Square studios in June.

Fans jumped into the comments on Champion’s post to share their reactions to the news, with one commenter writing, “You’re going to miss [the plants]! They’re all so beautiful & gardening is so good for de-stressing. All the best to you both in your new home.”

“Oh that’s so sad there won’t be a garden in your new place. I’m sure your plants will be well loved with friends,” said another.

“Will miss your beautiful garden as I’m sure you will! Hope you find a new one!” another added.

One fan wrote, “I’m going to miss your rooftop garden but I’m sure your new home will be just as inviting!”

Others were more focused on Champion’s shirtless pic, with one user writing, “Sexiest gardener EVER!”

“I bet the apartments with a view will be sad to see you go..” quipped another.

“Forget about the plants 🪴🌷🌺! I’m looking 👀 at a handsome man Sam,” said one commenter.

“I’m sorry were you saying something? 😂🔥🔥🔥,” added another.

Champion and Rubem also own a home in Miami, and the couple splits their time between there and New York.