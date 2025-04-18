‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Loses Car as Fans Says She Made Bad Decision

A The Price Is Right contestant lost out on a car after what fans said were some bad decisions on the prices. The game show contestant was the first up on the episode, and they didn’t start the show off well.

Carly bid $540 on designer sunglasses, which included two pairs of aviators, one acetate and one geometric frame. The actual retail price was $552. With everyone bidding $800 or higher, Carly won the bid and got to come on stage to win more prizes on Tuesday, April 15.

Host Drew Carey told her that she was playing Five Tags to try and win a 2025 Nissan Versa SR, which model Amber Lancaster showed off. Carly then walked over to the center of the stage, where model James O’Halloran stood with five price tags. One of the tags was the price of the car, while the others were not. The contestant had to decide whether the price listed under it was true or false.

She could win up to four picks if she could correctly guess the prices of the items on the show. The first one was boxing gloves, which were priced at $50. Carly said that it was true, and she was right, so she earned one pick. The next item was an egg cooker, priced at $65. She said it was false, so she won another tag. The third item was a ceramic cactus-shaped utensil holder. It was listed at $27. Carly thought it was false, but it was actually the right price, so she didn’t get another tag. The last item was a pocket radio that had an alarm clock, a timer, and a play light. It was priced at $70. Carly said it was false, but it was actually true.

This only gave Carly two out of five picks. The contestant picked $26,190 and $24,930, which were both wrong. The correct price was $22,575, but she didn’t have any more options to pick so she didn’t win the car.

During the Showcase Showdown, Carly spun a 65, which was the lowest number spun, so she did not advance to the Showcase.

“What in the world was she thinking?! She should know small-sized sedans are not expensive!” wrote one YouTube user.

“If she could’ve picked $22,575 instead, she would’ve had a car,” said another.

“Must get rid of the TRUE/FALSE and replace it with HIGHER/LOWER when 5 Price Tags is playing. Also contestants must always never turned to the audience because they really don’t know nothing and it’s going to make someone nervous and/or confused,” a third commented.