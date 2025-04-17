‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Triple Stumper Final Question ‘The Hardest Ever’

Brittany Sims
Comments
Jeopardy! contestant Andrew Hayes, Denise LeBlanc-Bock and Brenden Monroe
Jeopardy!/YouTube
Jeopardy Card Game

Endless Games Jeopardy! Card Game

$8.58
Buy Now

Not many people could figure out the Final Jeopardy question on the game show on Wednesday (April 16). All three contestants got it wrong, and fans at home called it “really hard.”

Andrew Hayes, from Tulepdo, Mississippi, returned for his sixth game with a five-day total of $117,804. The contestant versed Denise LeBlanc-Bock, from Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and Brenden Monroe, from Seattle, Washington, on Wednesday, April 16.

Before Final Jeopardy, Hayes, a law student, was in the lead with $28,800, due to his huge haul of correct answers. Monroe had $6,600. LeBlancc-Bock was in third with $5,200.

The final question in the category “Places in the American Past” read, “It’s the building where the Stax Records classic ‘Knock On Wood’ was written, but it’s remembered for other reasons.”

LeBlanc-Bock, an architect, wagered $1,401, and wrote, “What is Love U <3 Fam.” She ended with a total of $3,799, after getting it wrong. Monroe, a senior game producer, did not know the answer and wrote, “What is ? Hi Zinnia!” He wagered $3,801 for a total of $2,799. Hayes incorrectly answered, “What is Ford’s Theatre?” He wagered $8,800 giving him a final total of $20,000. The correct answer was the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

Jeopardy! fans thought that it was “the hardest question ever.”

“That is a very hard FJ question, I fear,” a Reddit user said.

“Toughest FJ ever, that could easily be a million-dollar question on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. That’s how hard it was. Its a well known fact MLK was shot in Memphis in a motel but how many of us actually remember the name of the motel???” wrote another.

“I said hotel instead of motel, but remembered the name. So I would have gotten it wrong thanks to the ‘H,'” a third wrote.

“Tough boards tonight followed by a nearly impossible FJ. I don’t know what they were thinking when they wrote this clue – something like this really belongs in a ToC/Masters setting,” said one fan.

'Jeopardy!' Champ Andrew Hayes Competes in Fierce Battle as He Goes for 5th Win
Related

'Jeopardy!' Champ Andrew Hayes Competes in Fierce Battle as He Goes for 5th Win

“I cannot remember a more difficult FJ,” a Reddit user said.

“That was rough,” an X user tweeted.

“Very obscure,” said another.

This was a TOC level clue. I had no idea where to even begin,” a YouTube user wrote. 

“Tough one,” many others said.

Hayes is going for his seventh win on Thursday, April 17, against two new opponents. He has a six-day total of $137,804, and already qualified for an upcoming Tournament of Champions.

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, check local listings

Jeopardy! - Syndicated

Jeopardy! where to stream

Jeopardy!




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Cote de Pablo as Ziva David, Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo, and Isla Gie as Tali — 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' Series Premiere
1
See Michael Weatherly & Cote de Pablo as Tony & Ziva Again in ‘NCIS’ Spinoff Photos
Drew Carey on The Price Is Right with contestant Monte on April 14, 2025
2
‘The Price Is Right’: Drew Carey Has Shocked Reaction to Prize After Contestant’s Win
Adam Larson and Steve Meinke on The Challenge All Stars Rivals
3
‘The Challenge: All Stars Rivals’ Ends With a Shock Proposal
Wheel of Fortune contestant Nikki Lopez on the game show on April 15, 2025, with Ryan Seacrest (right)
4
Ryan Seacrest Plays Matchmaker for ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant with Odd Career
Jake Lockett and Daniel Kyri
5
Jake Lockett & Daniel Kyri Leaving ‘Chicago Fire’ After Season 13