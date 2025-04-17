‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Triple Stumper Final Question ‘The Hardest Ever’

Not many people could figure out the Final Jeopardy question on the game show on Wednesday (April 16). All three contestants got it wrong, and fans at home called it “really hard.”

Andrew Hayes, from Tulepdo, Mississippi, returned for his sixth game with a five-day total of $117,804. The contestant versed Denise LeBlanc-Bock, from Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and Brenden Monroe, from Seattle, Washington, on Wednesday, April 16.

Before Final Jeopardy, Hayes, a law student, was in the lead with $28,800, due to his huge haul of correct answers. Monroe had $6,600. LeBlancc-Bock was in third with $5,200.

The final question in the category “Places in the American Past” read, “It’s the building where the Stax Records classic ‘Knock On Wood’ was written, but it’s remembered for other reasons.”

LeBlanc-Bock, an architect, wagered $1,401, and wrote, “What is Love U <3 Fam.” She ended with a total of $3,799, after getting it wrong. Monroe, a senior game producer, did not know the answer and wrote, “What is ? Hi Zinnia!” He wagered $3,801 for a total of $2,799. Hayes incorrectly answered, “What is Ford’s Theatre?” He wagered $8,800 giving him a final total of $20,000. The correct answer was the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

Jeopardy! fans thought that it was “the hardest question ever.”

“That is a very hard FJ question, I fear,” a Reddit user said.

“Toughest FJ ever, that could easily be a million-dollar question on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. That’s how hard it was. Its a well known fact MLK was shot in Memphis in a motel but how many of us actually remember the name of the motel???” wrote another.

“I said hotel instead of motel, but remembered the name. So I would have gotten it wrong thanks to the ‘H,'” a third wrote.

“Tough boards tonight followed by a nearly impossible FJ. I don’t know what they were thinking when they wrote this clue – something like this really belongs in a ToC/Masters setting,” said one fan.

“I cannot remember a more difficult FJ,” a Reddit user said.

“That was rough,” an X user tweeted.

“Very obscure,” said another.

“This was a TOC level clue. I had no idea where to even begin,” a YouTube user wrote.

“Tough one,” many others said.

Hayes is going for his seventh win on Thursday, April 17, against two new opponents. He has a six-day total of $137,804, and already qualified for an upcoming Tournament of Champions.