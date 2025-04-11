Andrew Hayes just won his third game of Jeopardy!, so naturally, fans are curious about the current champion. He defeated champion Mike Dawson on April 9. With a three-day total of $72,202, Hayes will be back to try and win his fourth game on Monday, April 14.

Hayes is originally from Tupelo, Mississippi, but currently lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He is currently studying law at Harvard University for his Doctorate Degree. There, he is the editor-chief of the Harvard Journal of Law & Public Policy.

As a kid, Hayes was homeschooled. But, his intelligence stood out when he enrolled at the University of Mississippi, or “Ole Miss” at 15, where he maintained a 4.0 GPA in Economics and International Studies, according to the school’s website. He was one of the youngest students to attend the college. While there, he joined Model UN, which sharpened his skills in public speaking and global affairs. Hayes’ mom drove him to and from school every day, which was an hour each way, since he was too young to drive. After graduating with his undergraduate degree, Hayes enrolled in the London School of Economics, where he got a master’s degree in Political Economy of Europe.

When he was done with school, he spent some time as a researcher in Washington D.C., before returning to Mississippi.

With his earnings, the game show contestant told host Ken Jennings that he plans to take a trip to Germany.

Hayes also revealed that as a kid, he played Baby Jesus in a Christmas pageant, but he said he was a “very big baby.” And he got to participate in a moot court judged by Ketanji Brown Jackson.

He also surprised fans when he revealed that he had never listened to Ariana Grande‘s song, “break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored,” after answering a question about the song wrong.

Hayes currently doesn’t know his next move, but he might want to pursue academia or step into a policy analysis role.

Further details about his personal life, including his relationship status, have been kept private.