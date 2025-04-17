[WARNING: This post contains MAJOR spoilers for Ransom Canyon Season 1.]

All ten episodes of Ransom Canyon are now streaming on Netflix, and the show wrapped up the main mystery of the first season perfectly. Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) was on a mission to find out who was driving the blue pickup truck that caused his late son Randall’s (Hubert Smielecki) car accident, and Sheriff Brigman (Philip Winchester) finally delivered the answer and made an arrest — even though it broke his heart to do so.

It turns out it was Brigman’s own wife, Margaret (Sarah Minnich), an alcoholic, who was behind the wheel of the car (and likely drunk). The season exposed Margaret’s affair with Kit (Casey W. Johnson), whose brother, Lucas (Garrett Wareing), happened to be dating Margaret and the Sheriff’s daughter, Lauren (Lizzy Greene).

Still following along? Kit was with Margaret on the night of the accident and called Reid (Andrew Liner) — Lauren’s ex — to help him dispose of the car because the football star owed him a favor. Reid, who didn’t know about Margaret’s involvement, eventually came clean about the interaction, leading Brigman to arrest Kit. Not wanting Margaret to get in trouble, Kit took the fall and was put behind bars.

In fact, he was so willing to protect his lover that he willingly signed Lucas’ emancipation papers, which the teen needed if Kit was going to be in jail. In the end, Brigman figured out that his wife was actually the one at fault, and the finale featured the heartbreaking scene of him showing up where she was staying in Austin and arresting her. She had previously begged him not to because she was finally getting her life back on track after some time away from her family.

Kit was released from jail and had an emotional reunion with his brother. Meanwhile, Sheriff Brigman returned home and the look on his face said it all. Lauren knew exactly what he had done, and even though she had a complicated relationship with her mother, it clearly affected her. The single tear that fell out of her eye as she embraced her dad conveyed every emotion she was feeling.

But with one mystery closing, another opens. The season ended with an unidentified woman arriving at the dance hall and asking Ellie (Marianly Tejada) where Yancy (Jack Schumacher) was. She then revealed that she was Yancy’s wife. Considering Ellie was planning on marrying Yancy that night (he was already at the altar waiting for her), she was caught extremely off guard by this revelation.

